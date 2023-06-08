Guards’ offense clicks to even series with Boston

Some of the biggest difficulties for Cleveland have been getting everyone hot at the same time. The season started with the offense collectively being cold. Then, a few guys heated up but not enough to plate more than a handful of runs. When the bats started going, the bullpen was shaky and the club ended up losing some games in the later innings.

This time, the offense provided five runs of support, gave the bullpen some breathing room and the relief corps answered with four scoreless innings.

Maybe it can’t be that seamless every night. But the Guardians are starting to show that they’re close to putting it all together. And if their big offseason signing, Bell, can pair with Naylor to bring some pop behind Ram?rez, the bats certainly wouldn’t be the club’s weakness moving forward.

“I think I’m just getting balls in the outfield,” Bell said. “I think there’s a lot more coming.”