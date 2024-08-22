Guards prospect Cantillo unable to contain Yanks’ big bats

Cobb hadn’t pitched all year before his team debut on Aug. 9 because of a variety of health issues, and now he’s expected to miss at least two more starts due to the finger problem. Cobb’s nail needs to grow back before he can return to the mound. Vogt said on Tuesday the club didn’t know how long that would need to happen. But even if Cobb isn’t sidelined long, it’s another interruption in a season full of them, and it could make it harder for him to get into a groove once he returns.