Guards ramping up ahead of Winter Meetings

Potential trade candidatesLet’s start with Emmanuel Clase. He’s the best closer in the American League. He just enjoyed a ridiculous season in which he posted a 0.61 ERA and was a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award. It’s crazy to think, but Clase could make sense to move for the right deal. Not only is his arsenal or résumé attractive to all other 29 teams, but his team-friendly contract will keep Cleveland’s phone lines busy. The Guardians’ bullpen is the biggest area of strength heading into next season and someone like Cade Smith could take on the ninth inning if Cleveland needs to use Clase to help other areas of the roster.

Josh Naylor could be another name that fits here. His bat would be an asset to other clubs, but the Guardians have to make sure that moving him would still make this team better. The goal is to take a step forward next year and if losing Naylor would hurt the offense more than the player taking his spot on the roster would improve the team, it’s not worth it.