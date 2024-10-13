Guards ready for ALCS challenge vs. Yanks: ‘We’re going to play our ball’

“I think the best thing that we do,” said Vogt, “is we plan the game every night, and we’ve done this all year long. We plan the game. Obviously, there’s nights where you have to rip it up, but we’ve talked through exactly what we want to do and when, and using [pitching coach Carl Willis], using the pitching staff, using the analytics, using everybody. And I think I’ve just learned that there’s times where you can follow script when the game tells you to and there’s other times where you have to rip it up and go rogue, and you can’t be married to one idea.”