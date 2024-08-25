Guards’ series win sets up crucial AL Central clash with Royals

The Guardians, who have been in first place since April 14, keep finding ways to salvage or win a series just when the season appears as though it could go off the rails. It looked bad when staff ace Tanner Bibee got beat by the reeling Rangers on Friday and the Royals were breathing down the Guardians’ necks. But Saturday’s breakout for the bats was good for the soul, and then on Sunday it was back to 2024 “Guards Ball” — i.e. doing just enough to hand a lead to the best bullpen in baseball.