Guards set franchise record with 4 Gold Glove winners

There was a reason the Guardians never gave up on Straw even when he was at his worst offensively. He floated around the Mendoza Line all season, but his defense was so elite, the Guardians didn’t want to risk not having him in center field. His 16 Defensive Runs Saved were tied for sixth among all position players and, like Gim?nez, he ranked in the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average to earn him his first Gold Glove.