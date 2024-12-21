Guards thrilled Vogt’s right-hand man is sticking around

At the time they hired Albernaz as their bench coach, they knew other teams would soon be calling to offer him manager roles. It was inevitable. And when the Marlins and White Sox both had a managerial vacancy, Albernaz quickly became a finalist for each position. And as much as the Guardians supported him to make the decision that was best for him, it was hard not to think about what they’d be losing if he took another job. After much deliberation, Albernaz decided to decline them both, returning to Cleveland to be Vogt’s associate manager for 2025.