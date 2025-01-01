Happy New Year! 1 prediction for each team in 2025

It’s something this franchise has struggled with — the Padres have not been able to build on strong seasons. After reaching the playoffs in 2020 and ’22, they followed with wildly disappointing campaigns in ’21 and ’23, respectively. After a strong ‘24 campaign, this year should be different. For one, things seem a bit more stable in the clubhouse. The core of the team should be back with a number of stars still in their primes and Jackson Merrill only just entering his. Plus, there should be no shortage of hunger after the team came oh-so-close to knocking off the eventual-champion Dodgers in the NLDS. The Padres haven’t reached consecutive postseasons since 2005-06. No reason they can’t change that unsightly fact in ’25.