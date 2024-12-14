‘Happy to get that call’: Bieber ready for another year with Guards

How much did your history with this organization and the medical staff, specifically, weigh into this decision?

Bieber: It was definitely a factor that I considered and weighed heavily. … The relationships, the development staff, the coaching staff, my teammates, having continuity and familiarity in those realms I feel like can prove beneficial not only to me but my family and everybody really involved. So that was big for me to feel confident in my rehab where I’m at right now, but nobody knows me as well as Cleveland does and vice versa, so I’m happy to be continuing with them.