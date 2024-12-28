Have Guards done enough to prep for 2025?

That starts with starting pitching. Are Bieber and Ortiz enough? If Bieber would be in the rotation on Opening Day, then it’d be easier to say yes. However, the team’s ace probably won’t be back until June or July after having Tommy John surgery last April. That means Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Ben Lively and Ortiz will have to carry the team to the All-Star break, while also relying on Triston McKenzie or Logan Allen — both of whom struggled in ’24 — or even No. 15 prospect Joey Cantillo to make some contributions.