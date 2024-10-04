‘He believes that he’s No. 1’: Bibee up for biggest challenge to date

Earlier in the season and throughout his rookie year, Bibee’s emotions were palpable. He choked back tears after a tough loss to the Twins in 2023 during the time the Guardians were desperately clinging to postseason hope. He was visibly frustrated after allowing a homer early in ’24. But this season, Bibee was unexpectedly challenged with the task of becoming an ace for this rotation after Shane Bieber went down in the first week. The Guardians needed Bibee to adapt and grow quickly, which is exactly what he did.