‘He believes that he’s No. 1’: Bibee up for biggest challenge to date
October 4th, 2024
CLEVELAND — The butterflies haven’t gone away for Tanner Bibee since he learned who his opponent would be on Saturday.
He knew what was happening. He knew he would get the ball in Game 1 of the ALDS. But it didn’t sink in until the Tigers were celebrating at Minute Maid Park, taking down the team that had been to the ALCS for the past seven consecutive seasons.
Nerves and anticipation are normal for any big game, but how a player handles them is what determines success. A few months ago, it might have been harder for Bibee to completely tune that out. It definitely would’ve been harder for him to stay on an even keel should something go wrong early in the game. But his maturation process over his sophomore campaign only gives his team more confidence that he’s ready for this challenge.
Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag. Click here to view original asset
“A lot of guys like him that are really fiery and competitive tend to get emotional on the mound when things don’t go their way,” Guardians catcher Austin Hedges said, “and I think early in the year he showed some tendencies to do that. And, my goodness, he made an adjustment maybe 15 starts ago or so.”
Earlier in the season and throughout his rookie year, Bibee’s emotions were palpable. He choked back tears after a tough loss to the Twins in 2023 during the time the Guardians were desperately clinging to postseason hope. He was visibly frustrated after allowing a homer early in ’24. But this season, Bibee was unexpectedly challenged with the task of becoming an ace for this rotation after Shane Bieber went down in the first week. The Guardians needed Bibee to adapt and grow quickly, which is exactly what he did.
“The calm, cool, collected guy is out there every pitch no matter what bad situation happens,” Hedges said. “The way he responds to adversity, [he] looks like a 10-year vet out there.”
This is the moment Bibee has been dreaming about since he was 5 years old, playing baseball in the backyard. This was the moment he was so frustrated to miss out on last season when he was sitting at home, watching football and postseason baseball on his couch. The anticipation keeps building, and he’s ready to prove he’s earned this opportunity at 1:08 p.m. ET on Saturday.
“I feel like there will definitely be a lot more adrenaline,” Bibee said. “I’m really excited.”
The Guardians have spent the season showing Bibee they believed in him. It started on May 19 when manager Stephen Vogt walked to the mound and appeared to be yanking Bibee in the seventh inning after he issued a four-pitch walk to put runners on first and second with two outs. Instead, Vogt challenged him. He told Bibee that he was going to get this last guy out.
From that moment on, Bibee’s performances went to another level. Prior to that, Bibee owned a 4.34 ERA. After that, he pitched to a 3.16 ERA in 22 starts. His confidence has grown, he’s developed at a tremendous rate, and he’s the only person the Guardians would want on the rubber to begin the 2024 postseason run.
“This kid wants the ball in big moments,” Vogt said. “And Tanner wants to be the guy. He believes that he’s No. 1. And we do, too. And [we’re] really excited to see him showcase that in the playoffs.”
Still waiting on Cobb
Alex Cobb‘s status is still in limbo, but he’s trending in the right direction, considering he came in on Friday — the day after he threw in a simulated game — with no issues. The Guardians could be setting him up to start Game 3 of the ALDS, but they’re waiting until the last minute to make that decision.
“He feels really good,” Vogt said. “We were really happy with the way he threw the ball, so we have some decisions to make.”
Vogt reacts to Tito newsLate Thursday night, the news broke that Terry Francona was hired to be the Reds’ manager. Those who played for him in the Guardians’ clubhouse were happy for him. His successor then weighed in:
“I think it’s great,” Vogt said. “Tito is obviously somebody I’ve looked up to. He’s helped me tremendously this year, and to see him back in baseball — we want the best people working in baseball, and Tito is definitely one of them. Surefire Hall of Famer. The Ohio Cups can be a much bigger deal now.”