He called it: Franimal predicted Guardians’ insane rally

Before Naylor was even presented with the opportunity to knot the score at 8 as the Guardians were down to their last out, Andr?s Gim?nez chipped away at the team’s six-run deficit with a leadoff homer in the top of the ninth. Prior to Gim?nez even stepping into the box, Reyes turned to Triston McKenzie and said, “McKenzie, we’re going to come back and take the lead in this game, and we’re gonna win it.”