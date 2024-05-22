‘Heart and soul’ Fry doing it all for Guardians

“When I’m going well, I’m not thinking about my swing,” Fry said. “Just how I’m going to attack the pitcher and his plan.”

It was the same setup as Fry has gone through countless times this season. He was told to be ready to pinch-hit in the sixth. He knew he’d be facing lefty Jake Diekman. Fry went up to the batting cages to get his game plan ready. When he got in the box, he pivoted a little, and ended up with an opposite-field homer.

“Some guys I’m looking to get out in front,” Fry said. “That was somewhat the plan against Diekman and then he threw me a changeup and I was like, ‘Wow, I looked really terrible on that, so let’s maybe look to go the other way.’ Then I was able to get a pitch out over, and a little crosswind didn’t hurt.”