Hedges’ early exit could open door for next Guardians debut

Hedges suffered the injury while chasing after a wild pitch that trickled toward Cleveland’s dugout. Just as it was about to roll out of play, he attempted to make a sliding effort to stop it. Instead, he slid down the stairs into the dugout, spraining his ankle in the process. He attempted to walk back to the field to continue the inning, but he called for the training staff to come out to check him before he limped into the dugout. Backup catcher Luke Maile replaced Hedges.