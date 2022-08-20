Hedges’ early exit opens door for another Guardians debut

Guardians catcher Austin Hedges was removed from Friday’s series opener against the White Sox in the middle of the fifth inning with a sprained right ankle.

Hedges suffered the injury while chasing after a wild pitch that trickled toward Cleveland’s dugout. Just as it was about to roll out of play, he attempted to make a sliding effort to stop it. Instead, he slid down the stairs into the dugout, spraining his ankle in the process. He attempted to walk back to the field to continue the inning, but he called for the training staff to come out to check him before he limped into the dugout. Backup catcher Luke Maile replaced Hedges.

Just moments after Hedges was removed from the game, Triple-A Columbus backstop (and first baseman Josh Naylor’s brother) Bo Naylor was pulled from his contest against Toledo at Huntington Park. While Bryan Lavastida is still on Cleveland’s 40-man roster, he’s been working his way back from a hamstring injury over the last two months in Double-A Akron. That leaves Naylor, who MLB Pipeline ranks as Cleveland’s No. 5 prospect, as the obvious option to get the call-up.