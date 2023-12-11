Hedges returns to Cleveland on one-year deal (source)

CLEVELAND — Austin Hedges is back.

Hedges was the man with the perfect one-liners, known for his shirtless celebrations during the Guardians’ 2022 postseason run. He captivated fans with his personality and brought tremendous life to an already youthful clubhouse. And now, the catcher will be back in Cleveland for the 2024 season.

Sources tell MLB.com that Hedges’ one-year contract is worth $4 million. The club hasn’t confirmed the deal. At first, the news was puzzling, considering the team had Bo Naylor, Christian Bethancourt and David Fry on the 40-man roster. Later, it was announced that the Guardians had traded Bethancourt to the Marlins in exchange for cash considerations, freeing up a roster spot for Hedges.

Hedges isn’t Cleveland’s offensive answer. The club knows that. But the Guardians have vocalized how important leadership is behind the dish. Hedges has that (and then some), which can be a great example for Naylor, who’s expected to handle the bulk of the catching duties in ’24.