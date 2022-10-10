Hentges cemented his role and is ready for the Yankees

From the start of the year, the lefty knew he was going to be working out of the ‘pen. The Guardians’ rotation was locked in with Bieber, McKenzie, Plesac, Civale and Cal Quantrill. All his attention could be geared toward relieving, and for the first few weeks of the season, he thrived. It wasn’t until the end of June through the middle of July that Hentges hit a rough patch again and was used in lower-leverage situations. And just three months later, he tossed three scoreless frame in a 1-0, 15-inning victory to clinch a spot in the ALDS.