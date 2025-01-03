Here are 25 prospect storylines to follow in 2025

6. Is pitching back? The evolving role of the starting pitcher (brought on by lowered rate of innings per start leading to decreased seasonal innings totals and therefore decreased overall individual impact) forced us to take a hard look at how we rank pitching prospects compared to their hitting peers. But this current crop of pitching prospects might be too good to ignore. Sasaki is a star in the making. Jobe has a full set of MLB-ready pitches and impressive command. Chandler and Noah Schultz have the stuff to lead rotations, and Andrew Painter (more on him in a second) appeared to be back to his 2022 self in the Arizona Fall League. The quality of arsenals, aided by the modern work of pitch understanding and design, could push several arms into prominent places on the Top 100 to begin 2025 and beyond the start of the season.