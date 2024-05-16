Here are 3 biggest takeaways from Guards’ road trip

Without the bullpen, who knows where the Guardians would be? As the team still tries to find consistency with its rotation (although the starters have been trending in the right direction), the relief corps has handled every task thrown it. Entering the day, Cleveland owned the best bullpen ERA in the Majors by a landslide (2.38). The next closest team was the Yankees at 2.63. On Wednesday, a two-run homer off Nick Sandlin only increased that number to 2.44.