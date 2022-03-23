Here are Cleveland’s 2022 Top 30 Prospects

To return to contention, the Guardians will need to lean on a farm system that has been up to the task in recent years. The bulk of their rotation comes from the 2016 Draft — Shane Bieber (fourth round), Aaron Civale (third) and Zach Plesac (12th) — and they remain deep in pitching prospects. Logan Allen and Cody Morris should be ready to contribute in 2022, while Daniel Espino has more upside than any Cleveland mound prospect since CC Sabathia and could force his way to the big leagues.