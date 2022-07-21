Here are our favorite picks from the Draft

Rangers: Kumar Rocker, RHP (first round)The Rangers shocked the industry by using the third overall choice on Rocker, who went 10th overall in 2021 to the Mets but failed his post-Draft physical and had shoulder surgery last September. He returned to pitch 20 innings in the independent Frontier League this spring, touching 99 mph with his fastball and flashing his trademark wipeout slider. There’s still health risk with Rocker but there’s also a lot of upside, and getting him to agree to sign for $5.2 million ($2.4 million below slot) enabled Texas to pull another stunner by floating the Draft’s best pitching prospect, Michigan prep right-hander Brock Porter all the way down to its next pick at No. 109 in the fourth round. Rocker also is reunited with 2021 No. 2 overall choice Jack Leiter after they shared the NCAA Division I strikeout lead and pitched Vanderbilt to the College World Series finals a year ago.