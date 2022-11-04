Here are Sunday’s Fall Stars Game rosters

Last year’s Fall Stars Game went down to the wire, and it was no surprise to see many of its key contributors shining on the biggest stage a year later. The West team got early RBIs from Philadelphia’s Bryson Stott and St. Louis’ Juan Yepez; each of those players had their moment this MLB postseason. But it was the East that held on, boosted by a home run from JJ Bleday, who went on to play in 65 games for the Marlins in 2022. Previous installations of the Fall Stars Games have featured Mets slugger Pete Alonso, Angels superstar Mike Trout and Blue Jays cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr., among plenty of others who went on to big things in the Majors.