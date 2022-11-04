Here are Sunday’s Fall Stars Game rosters
3:00 PM UTC
Two lineups overflowing with talent will meet on Sunday, and it won’t be in the World Series.
The rosters for the 16th annual Fall Stars Game were announced Friday, setting the stage for a clash between the top performers in the Arizona Fall League during Fall Stars Weekend. The two sides of the exhibition slated for 4 p.m ET/2 p.m. MST on Sunday at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., represent the American League and the National League, and they are each stacked. The NL squad is especially loaded, considering it could simultaneously fill every position with one of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects.
The Fall Stars Game will air live on MLB Network and stream live on MLB.com, with Robert Flores, Dan O’Dowd and Jim Callis on the call. If there is a Game 7 of the World Series on Sunday, the Fall Stars Game will not be broadcast on MLB Network and will instead only stream on MLB.com.
In all, 12 of the 65 players voted in by AFL staff, farm directors and MLB.com writers are found in the Top 100 rankings:
*Voted in but can’t participate
Last year’s Fall Stars Game went down to the wire, and it was no surprise to see many of its key contributors shining on the biggest stage a year later. The West team got early RBIs from Philadelphia’s Bryson Stott and St. Louis’ Juan Yepez; each of those players had their moment this MLB postseason. But it was the East that held on, boosted by a home run from JJ Bleday, who went on to play in 65 games for the Marlins in 2022. Previous installations of the Fall Stars Games have featured Mets slugger Pete Alonso, Angels superstar Mike Trout and Blue Jays cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr., among plenty of others who went on to big things in the Majors.
Who will step up this year?
Fans had a say in who will get the chance, as the Final 2 Vote decided the last player added to both the AL and NL roster. Braves outfield prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy and Mariners first-base prospect Robert Perez Jr. won tight contests to earn the final spots on the NL and AL rosters, respectively.
Surprise Saguaros manager Mickey Storey of the Astros organization and Peoria Javelinas skipper Reid Brignac of the New York Mets organization, along with their respective coaching staffs, will manage the game since their AFL teams finished the first half of the season with the best records in their respective leagues.
Two-time World Series champion Brandon Crawford, who played for Scottsdale in the AFL in 2009 and ’11, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
On Saturday, as part of Fall Stars Weekend, the league will host a Home Run Derby, which will take place at 9:35 p.m. ET/6:35 p.m. MST on Saturday at Sloan Park and will feature a lineup of eight AFL sluggers: Deyvison De Los Santos (D-backs), Andy Pages (Dodgers), Jhailyn Ortiz (Phillies), Matt Mervis (Cubs), Robert Perez Jr. (Mariners), Edouard Julien (Twins), Stephen Scott (Red Sox) and Heston Kjerstad (Orioles).
Here are the full rosters for Sunday’s Fall Stars Game:
ALJorge Benitez, LHP, Mariners (NR)Christian Chamberlain, LHP, Royals (NR)Noah Denoyer, RHP, Orioles (NR)Mason Hickman, RHP, Guardians (NR)*J.T. Ginn, RHP, Athletics (No. 9)Tyler Mattison, RHP, Tigers (No. 25)Antonio Menendez, RHP (NR)*Mason Miller, RHP, Athletics (No. 20)Francis Peguero, RHP, Twins (NR)Evan Reifert, RHP, Rays (NR)*Kumar Rocker, RHP, Rangers (No. 8)Matt Ruppentahal, RHP, Astros (NR)*Hunter Stanley, RHP, Guardians (NR)*Joey Wentz, LHP, Tigers (No. 24)Grant Wolfram, LHP, Rangers (NR)*Bryan Woo, RHP, Mariners (No. 15)David Fry, C/1B/3B, Guardians (NR)Adam Hackenberg, C, White Sox (No. 29)*Blake Hunt, C, Rays (NR)Stephen Scott, C, Red Sox (NR)Luisangel Acuna, 2B/SS, Rangers (No. 7)Werner Blakely, 3B/SS, Angels (No. 15)*Moises Castillo, 2B/3B/SS, White Sox (NR)Tyler Hardman, 3B, Yankees (NR)Edouard Julien, 2B, Twins (No. 14)Colt Keith, 2B/3B, Tigers (No. 6)*Austin Martin, SS/CF, Twins (No. 12)Robert Perez Jr., 1B, Mariners (No. 21)T.J. Rumfield, 1B, Yankees (NR)Ronny Simon, 2B/3B/SS, Rays (NR)Nick Yorke, 2B, Red Sox (No. 4)Zach Britton, OF, Blue Jays (NR)Lawrence Butler, OF, Athletics (No. 14)Jasson Dom?nguez, OF, Yankees (No. 2, MLB No. 39)Heston Kjerstad, OF, Orioles (No. 9)John Rave, OF, Royals (NR)
NLSpencer Bivens, RHP, Giants (NR)Tink Hence, RHP, Cardinals (No. 6, MLB No. 91)Cristian Hernandez, RHP, Phillies (NR)Bailey Horn, LHP, Cubs (NR)Justin Martinez, RHP, D-backs (No. 30)Tyler Myrick, RHP, Giants (NR)*Quinn Priester, RHP, Pirates (No. 3, MLB No. 44)Orlando Ribalta, RHP, Nationals (NR)Austin Smith, RHP, Braves (NR)Connor Thomas, LHP, Cardinals (No. 24)Abner Uribe, RHP, Brewers (No. 26)*Mike Vasil, RHP, Mets (No. 11)Josh Walker, LHP, Mets (NR)Henry Davis, C, Pirates (No. 1, MLB No. 19)Drew Millas, C, Nationals (No. 30)Jeferson Quero, C, Brewers (No. 7)Nick Gonzales, 2B/3B/SS, Pirates (No. 5, MLB. No. 93)Grant Lavinge, 1B, Rockies (No. 13)*Jordan Lawlar, SS, D-backs (No. 3, MLB. No. 12)Noelvi Marte, 3B/SS, Reds (No. 2, MLB No. 17)Jackson Merrill, SS, Padres (No. 1, MLB No. 83)Matt Mervis, 1B, Cubs (No. 21)Jose Salas, 3B/SS, Marlins (No. 5)Zavier Warren, 1B/3B, Brewers (NR)Masyn Winn, 2B/SS, Cardinals (No. 2, MLB No. 51)Rece Hinds, OF, Reds (No. 18)Justyn-Henry Malloy, OF, Braves (No. 11)Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers (No. 5, MLB No. 66)*Johan Rojas, OF, Phillies (No. 5)Zac Veen, OF, Rockies (No. 1, MLB No. 23)Jordan Walker, OF, Cardinals (No. 1, MLB No. 6)