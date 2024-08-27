Here are the 10 farm systems with the best infield prospects

6. Detroit TigersThree infielders, one taken in each of the last three Drafts, are in the Top 100 and are sprinkled over various levels of the Tigers’ system. They were thrilled to get Bryce Rainer in the first round of this year’s Draft as potentially the best prep hitter in the class. Kevin McGonigle was an over-slot sign in 2023 who hit his way to High-A in his first full season before a broken hamate shelved him. And Jace Jung, the lone college draftee in this trio, is a 2022 first-rounder who just recently made his big league debut.