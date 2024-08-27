Here are the 10 farm systems with the best infield prospects
August 27th, 2024
All farm systems, whether they’re at the top or the bottom of organizational rankings, have differing strengths. We’ve decided to dig deeper into a few of those talent buckets over the next few weeks.
This week, we’ll take a look at the top farm systems based on infield prospects. Using a combination of top-end Top 100 talent and depth, here’s a list of the 10 best organizations when it comes to those who defend the dirt. We’ll follow up in the coming weeks with looks at the best systems based on outfield talent and then pitching prospects.
1. Tampa Bay RaysMLB Pipeline’s top-ranked farm system also has the strongest allotment of infielders. They’re one of three teams with four Top 100 infielders, starting with Junior Caminero. They have 10 in their Top 30 overall and you can see a bunch of them in Double-A Montgomery: Carson Williams, Xavier Isaac, Brayden Taylor (all in the Top 100) and No. 11 prospect Tre’ Morgan all play for the Biscuits.
2. Seattle MarinersThey’re not all going to play shortstop long term, but having three current middle infielders as good as Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Felnin Celesten sure is a good start and Tyler Locklear gives them a fourth Top 100 guy. The Mariners have nine infielders in their Top 30 overall, with three more just outside of the top 10 in Tai Peete (11), Michael Arroyo (12) and Ben Williamson (15).
3. Cleveland GuardiansWhile the Rays feel like the clear-cut No. 1, the Mariners and Guardians seem a bit interchangeable in the next two spots. They are the last team with four Top 100 infielders, led by Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s Draft, and including Kyle Manzardo, Ralphy Velazquez (and yes, we know he’s getting some OF reps now) and Angel Genao. Seven of Cleveland’s top 10 play on the dirt and there are 10 infielders in the Top 30.
4. Chicago CubsThe Cubs come in this high more based on volume/depth than top-end names, though if you wanted to move Moises Ballesteros to first base full time, he would join Matt Shaw and James Triantos as a very solid Top 100 trio. But even without that, the Cubs lead all organizations on this list with 14 infielders in their Top 30.
5. Baltimore OriolesMore top-heavy than deep, the O’s benefit from Jackson Holliday remaining an official prospect for another couple of days. He and Coby Mayo make for the best 1-2 punch as the No. 1 and No. 10 overall prospects in the game. Throw in Samuel Basallo, who might be less likely to catch than, say, Ballesteros, and has Adley Rustchman in front of him, and that’s three infielders in the top 11.
6. Detroit TigersThree infielders, one taken in each of the last three Drafts, are in the Top 100 and are sprinkled over various levels of the Tigers’ system. They were thrilled to get Bryce Rainer in the first round of this year’s Draft as potentially the best prep hitter in the class. Kevin McGonigle was an over-slot sign in 2023 who hit his way to High-A in his first full season before a broken hamate shelved him. And Jace Jung, the lone college draftee in this trio, is a 2022 first-rounder who just recently made his big league debut.
7. Milwaukee BrewersThe Brewers trail only the Cubs with 13 infielders in their Top 30. It’s a list topped by a pair of Top 100 players. Tyler Black has touched the big leagues this year while Cooper Pratt has a huge up arrow after his name as a 2023 high school draftee who made it to High-A in his first full season. Keep an eye on 2024 international signee Jesus Made, who might be the best of the infielders in the future.
8. Minnesota TwinsThe Twins have just two Top 100 infielders in Brooks Lee and Luke Keaschall, and both have had injuries. Lee is on his way back from biceps tendinitis and Keaschall is done for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. But both have the chance to be plus hitters in the big leagues. Including this big two, there are a dozen infielders in this organization’s Top 30.
9. Boston Red SoxThe news of Marcelo Mayer being shut down for the year is discouraging, but the performance that earned him a promotion to Triple-A certainly wasn’t. And he makes for a very exciting middle-infield combo with Kristian Campbell, who has burst on the scene with a huge 2024 season. The Red Sox also have intriguing top-10 prospects in Franklin Arias (No. 6) and Yoeilin Cespedes (No. 7) of eight in the Top 30.
10. Oakland A’sThere are signs of life in this farm system following some trades and a solid Draft, which infused a pair of good infielders into the org’s top four. The first is Nick Kurtz, now a Top 100 prospect, the No. 4 overall pick who already has reached Double-A. The second is second-rounder Tommy White, who had first-round potential and has ridiculous raw power. They join 2023 first-rounder Jacob Wilson, who is ready to get a longer big league audition following a hamstring injury.