Here are the 2024 Arizona Fall League rosters

Brewers (Peoria): Brock Wilken, 3B (No. 7); Luis Lara, OF (No. 16); Juan Baez, 3B/2B (No. 27); Coleman Crow, RHP (No. 30); Ryan Birchard, RHP; Will Childers, RHP; Mark Manfredi, LHP; Nick Merkel, RHPFinishing his time at Wake Forest with 71 homers, Wilken had some of the best power in the 2023 Draft, and the Brewers got aggressive with him with an opening assignment to Double-A Biloxi in the spring. A hit-by-pitch in the face during his fifth game of 2024 not only caused him to miss time but also might have hurt his results as he finished with a .199/.312/.363 and 17 homers in 108 games with the Shuckers. Time with Peoria could help the third baseman end the year on a brighter note. The same could be said for 19-year-outfielder Luis Lara, who slugged just .327 in 110 High-A games but has the speed, glove and arm to impact games at any level. Crow will pitch in his first games since April 2023 after missing time due to Tommy John surgery.