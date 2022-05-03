Here are the first Rookie Power Rankings

2. Julio Rodriguez, outfielder, Mariners

It hasn’t been the most blazing start for any of the top prospects who arrived in the Major Leagues on Opening Day this year, but just about all of them are starting to show signs of life. That’s particularly true of Rodriguez, who hit his first homer Sunday and has cut his strikeout rate drastically over the past couple of weeks. He’s at .238/.307/.325 on the year, which isn’t flashy, but his talent is undeniable — we had him ranked second among American League Rookie candidates in the preseason — and it seems like the light has turned on. Oh, and by the way, he has nine steals in 10 tries.