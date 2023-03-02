Here are the Guardians’ 2023 Top 30 prospects

After the Guardians’ streak of eight consecutive winning seasons came to an end with an 80-82 finish in 2021, they wasted no time starting another. They took the American League Central with 92 victories last season, setting a record for an AL or National League division or league champion by having 17 rookies make their big league debuts. They also became the first team to win a division title with the youngest club in MLB since the 1986 Mets.