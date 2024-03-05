Here are the Guardians’ 2024 Top 30 prospects

The Guardians could have two rookies and Top 100 prospects — first baseman Kyle Manzardo and shortstop Brayan Rocchio — win starting jobs in their infield this spring. Manzardo should bring some much-needed power to a club that finished a distant last in the Majors with 124 homers a year ago. So will the system’s most talented player (outfielder Chase DeLauter) once he’s big league-ready in the near future and its 2023 first-round pick (catcher/first baseman Ralphy Velazquez), who’s at least a couple of years away.