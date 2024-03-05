Here are the Guardians’ 2024 Top 30 prospects
2:16 PM UTC
After setting a record for an American or National League division or league champion by having 17 rookies make their big league debuts in 2022, the Guardians kept the talent flowing last year. Top 100 prospects Gavin Williams, Bo Naylor and Tanner Bibee graduated to Cleveland, as did Logan Allen, Gabriel Arias and Will Brennan, though the team’s 76-86 record was its worst in 11 seasons.
The Guardians could have two rookies and Top 100 prospects — first baseman Kyle Manzardo and shortstop Brayan Rocchio — win starting jobs in their infield this spring. Manzardo should bring some much-needed power to a club that finished a distant last in the Majors with 124 homers a year ago. So will the system’s most talented player (outfielder Chase DeLauter) once he’s big league-ready in the near future and its 2023 first-round pick (catcher/first baseman Ralphy Velazquez), who’s at least a couple of years away.
While Cleveland has made a habit of helping polished pitchers improve their stuff, its two best mound prospects have overwhelming arsenals. Right-hander Daniel Espino’s fastball/slider combination ranks with anyone’s in the Minors, though he has pitched just 18 1/3 innings in the last two years because of knee and shoulder issues. Left-hander Alex Clemmey, a second-rounder last July, already hits 99 mph and has a power curveball.
Here’s a look at the Guardians’ top prospects:
1. Chase DeLauter, OF (MLB No. 31)2. Kyle Manzardo, 1B (MLB No. 59)3. Brayan Rocchio, SS/2B (MLB No. 91)4. Daniel Espino, RHP (MLB No. 100)5. Ralphy Velazquez, C/1B
Biggest jump/fall
Here are the players whose ranks changed the most from the 2023 preseason list to the 2024 preseason list.
Jump: Welbyn Francisca, SS (2023: NR | 2024: 13)After the Guardians added him to their collection of switch-hitting middle infielders for $1,375,000 last January, he slashed .316/.419/.500 in his pro debut in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League.
Fall: Justin Campbell, RHP (2023: 13 | 2024: NR)The 2022 second-round pick had surgery to relieve pressure on the ulnar nerve in his pitching elbow last May and has yet to make his pro debut.
Best tools
Players are graded on a 20-80 scouting scale for future tools — 20-30 is well below average, 40 is below average, 50 is average, 60 is above average and 70-80 is well above average. Players in parentheses have the same grade.
Hit: 60 — Jaison ChourioPower: 60 — Chase DeLauter (Deyvison De Los Santos, Jhonkensy Noel, Johnathan Rodriguez)Run: 60 — Kahlil Watson (Jose Devers, Jake Fox)Arm: 60 — Johnathan Rodriguez (Chase DeLauter, Jose Devers, Kahlil Watson)Defense: 60 — Brayan Rocchio (Jose Devers)Fastball: 80 — Daniel EspinoCurveball: 60 — Alex ClemmeySlider: 70 — Daniel EspinoChangeup: 60 — Parker Messick (Joey Cantillo)Control: 60 — Will Dion
How they were builtDraft: 13 | International: 11 | Trade: 4 | NDFA: 1 | Rule 5: 1
Breakdown by ETA2024: 13 | 2025: 7 | 2026: 4 | 2027: 4 | 2028: 1 | 2029: 1
Breakdown by positionC: 1 | 1B: 1 | 2B: 2 | 3B: 1 | SS: 8 | OF: 8 | RHP: 4 | LHP: 5