Here are the latest results in MVP poll

Betts got off to a slow start at the plate this season, but he had a May to remember, launching 12 homers and posting a 1.157 OPS for the month. He struggled in June, when he was limited to 13 games due to a cracked rib, but he’s homered three times in 10 games since returning from the injured list. The former AL MVP with the Red Sox looks to become the second player in MLB history to win the MVP Award in both leagues (Frank Robinson is the only player to have accomplished that).