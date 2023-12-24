Here are the prospects to watch for every MLB team
3:12 AM UTC
We saw a number of standout prospects leave an indelible mark on the 2023 season, from Corbin Carroll with the D-backs to Gunnar Henderson with the Orioles to Evan Carter with the Rangers.
Meanwhile, another wave of aspiring big league stars is on its way, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to step into the spotlight.
As we prepare to flip the calendar to 2024, here is one prospect to watch for each MLB team in the year ahead.
AL EAST
Blue Jays: LHP Ricky TiedemannTiedemann will be one of the biggest stories in Spring Training for a second straight year, but this time, an MLB debut feels more realistic. The Blue Jays’ No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline (No. 31 overall) was limited by injuries in 2023, but he won the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year and is expected to open the season in Triple-A. His workload will be managed early and his eventual debut may come in a flexible role, but he’s on the doorstep and is dripping with potential for the Blue Jays to dream on. — Keegan Matheson
Orioles: INF Jackson HollidayAll eyes will be on the 20-year-old Holliday in Spring Training, as MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect will have a legitimate chance to break camp with the big league team. In fact, general manager Mike Elias said during the Winter Meetings there’s “definitely a very strong possibility” that Holliday could make the Orioles’ Opening Day roster. Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 Draft, had a meteoric rise through Baltimore’s farm system in ‘23, playing at all four full-season Minor League affiliates and finishing the season with an 18-game stint at Triple-A Norfolk. Despite having only 145 games of Minor League experience under his belt, the son of former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday is on the cusp of his big league debut. It should happen in 2024 — and maybe even on Opening Day on March 28 at Camden Yards. — Jake Rill
Rays: INF Junior CamineroInfielder Curtis Mead, the Rays’ No. 3 prospect, could be a difference-maker sooner than later. First baseman Xavier Isaac (No. 4) may establish himself as one of the game’s top hitting prospects by the end of the year. The Rays liked Yoniel Curet enough to add the young pitcher to their 40-man roster. But Caminero, MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 overall prospect and the Rays’ No. 1, has a chance to be something truly special. The 20-year-old hits the ball as hard and as far as anybody in the game, traits he showed after jumping straight from Double-A to make a brief debut down the stretch last season. He may not break camp with the Rays, and it’s unclear where he’ll fit defensively, but Caminero has the ability and track record to be a star at some point. — Adam Berry
Red Sox: C Kyle TeelBoston’s first-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Teel rapidly climbed through the Minors in his first professional season. The club’s No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline (No. 82 overall), Teel started the year in the Florida Complex League, where he hit .429 over three games. The 21-year-old had 53 at-bats with High-A Greenville, hitting .377 with a .938 OPS to earn him a promotion to Double-A Portland. A left-handed-hitting catcher, Teel will likely start the 2024 season with Portland, where he will continue to adjust to the heightened level of competition. In the meantime, Teel is one of 11 players set to participate in the Red Sox 2024 Rookie Development Program, a five-day event that is scheduled to begin Jan. 15 at Fenway Park. — Molly Burkhardt
Yankees: RHP Will WarrenWarren will come into Spring Training with a legitimate chance to crack the roster. The Yanks’ No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, the 24-year-old righty is coming off a season in which he was 10-4 with a 3.35 ERA in 27 games (25 starts) for Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Warren combines high-90s heat with an improving sweeper that has become his best weapon, having gained velocity and life in the organization’s pitching lab. Warren could follow a career track similar to Clarke Schmidt’s, who got his feet wet as a swingman before securing a rotation spot. — Bryan Hoch
AL CENTRAL
Guardians: 1B Kyle ManzardoThe Guardians are hoping that Manzardo can help fill a glaring void in their lineup next season. The team’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline (No. 58 overall) is known for his elite bat-to-ball skills, which fits perfectly into Cleveland’s current hitting approach, but in the Fall League, he demonstrated a growth in power. And because the Guardians finished last in homers in the Majors last year and 29th in ’22, that would be a welcomed addition. With a strong spring, Manzardo could land on Cleveland’s Opening Day roster, sharing time with Josh Naylor at first base and DH. — Mandy Bell
Royals: RHP Will KleinAfter Klein, the Royals’ No. 26 prospect, finished off a strong 2021 season by helping High-A Quad Cities to a championship, he became a prospect to watch because of his power fastball and effectiveness in a multi-inning relief role. Injuries and adversity might have gotten Klein off track the past two seasons, but the 24-year-old flashed impressive stuff in Double-A and Triple-A last year. He was added to the Royals’ 40-man roster this offseason because the team wanted to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. If he can stay healthy, Klein could be a crucial piece to Kansas City’s bullpen. He’ll have to earn his way there after the additions this offseason, but consider Klein the next homegrown player the Royals can’t wait to see in Kansas City. — Anne Rogers
Tigers: 2B Colt KeithWhile other organizations’ top prospects dominate AL Rookie of the Year speculation, Keith is quietly lurking as a potential jolt to a Tigers lineup already stacked with young hitters. Detroit’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline (No. 25 overall) combined to bat .306 with 27 homers, 101 RBIs and a .932 OPS last season between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, and his ability to hit for impact while displaying plate discipline — he had an 11.6 percent walk rate and 19.3 percent strikeout rate over his half-season in Triple-A — has people believing he could hit the ground running in MLB. — Jason Beck
Twins: SS Brooks LeeThe Twins haven’t traditionally been an organization to advance their prospects at a breakneck pace up their Minor League system — but Lee (Twins’ No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, No. 18 overall) hasn’t been any ordinary prospect. The Twins’ first-round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, Lee was always considered a very advanced hitting prospect in his class and has lived up to that billing as a professional, finishing his first partial season in Double-A before spending the final two months of ‘23 in Triple-A. The switch-hitting infielder’s strong command of the strike zone and ability to drive the ball should bring him to Minneapolis at some point next season. — Do-Hyoung Park
White Sox: LHP Noah SchultzAmong White Sox prospects, shortstop Colson Montgomery (MLB Pipeline’s No. 17 overall prospect) is the most likely to make a significant impact in 2024. In Schultz (White Sox No. 2, No. 61 overall), though, the White Sox have the makings of a bona fide ace for many years to come. It was veteran hurler Joe Kelly who thought Schultz should have been in big league camp with the ’23 White Sox based on his high-end raw stuff, and Schultz followed those kudos with a 1.33 ERA in 27 innings for Low-A Kannapolis, recording 38 strikeouts, six walks and 17 hits allowed. At age 20, Schultz really just needs innings to build up to the Majors. — Scott Merkin
AL WEST
Angels: RHP Caden DanaDana just turned 20 years old on Dec. 17, but he already reached High-A Tri-City last season and could be on the fast track to the Majors. He has plenty of size and projectability at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. Dana, ranked as the club’s No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline, posted a 3.56 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings between Single-A Inland Empire and High-A before being shut down for precautionary reasons in mid-July. He’s not likely to reach the Majors next year, but the Angels have been aggressive recently and at the very least Dana could put himself in a good spot for 2025 with a strong showing in the Minors in ’24. — Rhett Bollinger
Astros: RHP Spencer ArrighettiArrighetti (Astros’ No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline) was named the team’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2023 after going 9-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 28 appearances, including 21 starts, between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land. He had 141 strikeouts, a 1.25 WHIP and a .217 opponents’ batting average and ranked third in strikeouts and fourth in opponents’ batting average in the Astros’ Minor League system this past season. If there’s an opening in the Astros’ starting rotation, Arrighetti will get his chance at some point next season. — Brian McTaggart
Athletics: RHP Luis MoralesMorales (A’s No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline) was considered to be the best pitching prospect of the 2023 international market, and he certainly pitched like it last season. The 21-year-old Cuban righty flashed electric stuff across four levels and finished the year at High-A Lansing, combining for a 2.86 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 44 innings. With a repertoire that features a fastball that can reach up to 99 mph, a fading changeup and a crisp breaking ball, Morales could continue his rapid ascent through the system in 2024, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him knocking on the door of the big leagues or even breaking through by the end of next season. — Martín Gallegos
Mariners: SS Felnin CelestenInfielder Cole Young and catcher Harry Ford are at the top of the organization’s MLB Pipeline ranks but are still a little ways away from the Majors, while infielders Tyler Locklear and Ryan Bliss could debut as soon as 2024. But Celesten (Mariners’ No. 7 prospect) is arguably Seattle’s most intriguing prospect heading into next season. Months after he signed with Seattle as the No. 2 prospect in last offseason’s international class, a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered in early June prevented him from playing in the Dominican Summer League. Many eyes will be eager to watch him at full strength this year. — Daniel Kramer
Rangers: Wyatt LangfordThe obvious answer would be top prospect Evan Carter, who made his debut in September and still maintains rookie status through 2024, but that feels like cheating after his run through the postseason. Langford, the Rangers’ 2023 first-round Draft pick out of the University of Florida, is the next MLB-ready hitter in the Texas system. MLB Pipeline’s No. 13 overall prospect (Rangers’ No. 2), Langford jumped across four levels of the Minors and finished hot in Triple-A to end the regular season, good for a .360/.480/.677 slash line in his first professional campaign. He will likely start 2024 with Triple-A Round Rock after playing five games there in ’23, but he’s no doubt knocking on the big league door. — Kennedi Landry
NL EAST
Braves: Hurston WaldrepIn 2024, all eyes will be on Waldrep, the heralded right-hander the Braves took out of the University of Florida with the 24th overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft. Waldrep (Atlanta’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, No. 100 overall) guided the Gators to the brink of a College World Series title with the assistance of an impressive splitter, a swing-and-miss pitch developed in part by watching video of Hall of Famer John Smoltz. He posted a 1.53 ERA and produced a 33.3 percent strikeout rate while totaling 29 1/3 innings over four different Minor League levels last year. Waldrep is still getting acquainted with the professional scene, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he arrives in Atlanta at some point during the 2024 season. — Mark Bowman
Marlins: RHP Max MeyerMeyer could be the X-factor of the Marlins’ pitching staff, which will be without ace Sandy Alcantara (Tommy John surgery) in 2024. Meyer, who underwent the same procedure in August ’22 after just six Major League innings, was the third overall selection in the ’20 MLB Draft and an MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospect prior to his right UCL injury. His fastball/slider combination is legit, and his bulldog mentality means he’s never intimidated by the moment. Though the 24-year-old Meyer (Marlins’ No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline) will have his innings monitored as he makes his way back, he provides much-needed depth. — Christina De Nicola
Mets: RHP Mike VasilFor a team in need of all the pitching help it can get, Vasil (Mets’ No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline) is of particular interest. The organization’s eighth-round Draft pick in 2021, Vasil thrived in his first taste of the upper Minors last season, producing a 3.71 ERA over 10 starts at Double-A Binghamton. Although Vasil struggled a bit following a midseason promotion to Triple-A Syracuse, he still profiles as the pitching prospect most likely to make a significant impact with the big league club in 2024. With a strong spring, he could position himself to debut during the first half of the season. — Anthony DiComo
Nationals: OF Dylan CrewsRanked as the Nationals’ No. 1 prospect and No. 4 overall by MLB Pipeline, Crews is expected to make his Major League debut next season – one year after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 Draft. The reigning Golden Spikes Award winner out of LSU jumped to Double-A by the end of his first season in the pros. Crews hit .292 with five homers, 29 RBIs and an .845 OPS in 35 games across three Minor League levels. — Jessica Camerato
Phillies: RHP Mick AbelAbel is the organization’s No. 2 prospect and the No. 45 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. If Abel takes a step forward next season, he should push for a promotion, if the need arises. Abel went 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA in 23 starts with Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, striking out 132 and walking 65 in 113 1/3 innings. His command was an issue throughout the season, but he went 2-1 with a 1.63 ERA in his final five starts. — Todd Zolecki
NL CENTRAL
Brewers: OF Jackson ChourioWhen they signed Chourio (MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 overall prospect) to an eight-year, $82 million contract, the Brewers set a record for a player with zero Major League experience while clearing a runway for the outfielder to make Milwaukee’s Opening Day roster – barely two weeks after what will be his 20th birthday. If he’s a regular at that age, it would put Chourio in rare company. In the Wild Card era (since 1995), only 11 players have logged 500 plate appearances in their age-20 season or younger: Alex Rodriguez, Edgar Renteria, Adrián Beltré, Elvis Andrus, Jason Heyward, Starlin Castro, Bryce Harper (the only 19-year-old on this list), Mike Trout, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. –– Adam McCalvy
Cardinals: CF Victor Scott IIScott tied for the Minor League lead in stolen bases with 94 in 2023. Now, that speed – combined with his stellar defense, high on-base percentage and infectious confidence – could fast-track the 23-year-old to the big leagues. The Cardinals’ No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Scott continued to open eyes within the organization by carrying over his stellar Minor League play to the Arizona Fall League. In 23 AFL games, Scott hit .286 with an impressive .388 on-base percentage. A Minor League Gold Glove winner, Scott also used his blinding speed to steal 18 bases in Arizona. — John Denton
Cubs: OF Pete Crow-ArmstrongThere are a handful of names down on the farm to monitor closely for the upcoming season — Cade Horton, Ben Brown and Matt Shaw among them. With Opening Day in mind, however, Crow-Armstrong (Cubs’ No. 1, No. 12 overall) should be high on the radar and atop this list. Crow-Armstrong got a taste of the Majors down the stretch in ‘23 and will likely compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster this spring. He brings elite defense and plus speed, but the Cubs will have to weigh whether their top prospect requires more development time at Triple-A Iowa before returning to the Majors. — Jordan Bastian
Pirates: RHP Paul SkenesHere’s how high the level of belief is that Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft and MLB Pipeline’s current No. 3 overall prospect, will reach MLB next season: He was named a 2024 All-MLB Team sleeper pick by MLB.com despite the fact he has pitched only 2 2/3 innings at Double-A. There are no guarantees that he will reach MLB next season, but he’s been called the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, who was drafted No. 1 in 2009 before debuting in ‘10 for the Nationals. — Jake Crouse
Reds: 3B Noelvi MarteMarte, 22, made his big league debut on Aug. 19 and got off to a slow start offensively. Ironically, he started clicking following a Sept. 9 pregame incident where he was hit on the face by a thrown ball that broke his nose. He batted .316 with an .822 OPS and three homers in 35 games overall while finishing the season with a 16-game hitting streak. It was Cincinnati’s longest streak by a rookie since Benny Zientara in 1946. Heading into 2024, Marte — the Reds’ top prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 23 overall — has a chance to play a lot but how much remains to be seen amid a crowded infield picture. With continued success at the plate, Marte would have a chance to force the club’s hand to keep him in the lineup. — Mark Sheldon
NL WEST
D-backs: SS Jordan LawlarThe D-backs called up Lawlar, their top prospect per MLB Pipeline (No. 10 overall), just before a crucial September series against the Cubs in Chicago. Lawlar saw limited action the rest of the month and in the postseason, and it was a struggle for him at the plate as he managed just four hits in 31 at-bats. However, he did play outstanding defense, answering any questions scouts had about his ability to do so. Whether Lawlar starts the year in the big leagues or Triple-A Reno, the D-backs feel like he benefited greatly from being around the team during its postseason run and they expect him to be a significant contributor at some point in 2024. — Steve Gilbert
Dodgers: Nick FrassoWith MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 farm system and five players in the Top 100, you can’t really go wrong following any top Dodgers prospects. Let’s go with Frasso (Dodgers’ No. 4, No. 65 overall), projected to make his MLB debut next season after reaching Triple-A in 2023. Armed with a four-seamer that touches 100 mph, Frasso has worked exclusively as a starter professionally; however, he has gone six full innings just once in his three Minor League seasons. While the rotation could still be in his future, it’s easy to picture him cracking L.A.’s roster at some point as a high-octane relief option. — Sonja Chen
Giants: OF/RHP Bryce EldridgeThe Giants drafted Eldridge as a two-way player in July, though the 19-year-old made his professional debut exclusively as a hitter, posting a .294/.400/.505 slash with six home runs over 31 games between the Rookie-level ACL Giants and Single-A San Jose in 2023. Many scouts believe Eldridge (Giants’ No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline) has more upside with the bat, but he also topped out at 96 mph on the mound in high school, so it will be interesting to see how the Giants map out his development plan in his first full year of pro ball. — Maria Guardado
Padres: C Ethan SalasJakob Marsee, Graham Pauley and Jairo Iriarte rank among the most intriguing upper-level pieces who could contribute in the big leagues very soon. At age 20, No. 2 prospect Jackson Merrill might work his way into that mix with a strong spring. But the easy answer here is Salas. Already the No. 5 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Salas checked every box playing his first pro season. So what’s next for a kid who worked his way to Double-A at age 17 — and held his own? He couldn’t possibly reach the big leagues as an 18-year-old in 2024 … could he? — AJ Cassavell
Rockies: INF Adael AmadorA switch-hitting middle infielder, Amador (Rockies’ No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, No. 21 overall) advanced from a dominant performance at High-A Spokane to Double-A Hartford, but sustained a hamate bone injury in his hand. A healthy Amador, who is seen as a second baseman but has functioned quite well at shortstop, is on the fast track. He’ll begin the year with Hartford but will be given every chance to force his way onto the big club. — Thomas Harding