Here are the prospects to watch for every MLB team

Rays: INF Junior CamineroInfielder Curtis Mead, the Rays’ No. 3 prospect, could be a difference-maker sooner than later. First baseman Xavier Isaac (No. 4) may establish himself as one of the game’s top hitting prospects by the end of the year. The Rays liked Yoniel Curet enough to add the young pitcher to their 40-man roster. But Caminero, MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 overall prospect and the Rays’ No. 1, has a chance to be something truly special. The 20-year-old hits the ball as hard and as far as anybody in the game, traits he showed after jumping straight from Double-A to make a brief debut down the stretch last season. He may not break camp with the Rays, and it’s unclear where he’ll fit defensively, but Caminero has the ability and track record to be a star at some point. — Adam Berry