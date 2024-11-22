Here are the top 30 prospects from the 2024 Arizona Fall League

12. Josue Briceño, 1B, Scottsdale (Tigers No. 9)Briceño won the Joe Black MVP award after leading the AFL in batting (.433), slugging (.509), OPS (1.376), hits (39), homers (10), RBIs (27), extra-base hits (17) and total bases (78). That might be the most impressive offensive performance in league history adding in the fact that he turned 20 just before the season started. Featuring a simple left-handed swing and gameplan, he makes repeated hard contact and doesn’t try to do too much at the plate. Though he has caught in the past, the Tigers should give that up and look to maximize his bat.