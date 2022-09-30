Here are the Top 50 international prospects for 2023

2. Felnin Celesten, SS, Dominican RepublicCelesten shows big tools across the board and has a chance to be a five-tool player if he continues to develop at a normal pace. The switch hitter has improved in every facet of his game as he has matured physically in the last year, and he has a chance to have plus speed, arm, and raw power as a result. He also plays solid defense and it will keep him at shortstop as he makes his way through the Minor Leagues.