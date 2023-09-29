Here are the Top 50 international prospects for the 2024 signing period
12:50 AM UTC
The ultimate destination for international prospects is playing in the Major Leagues, and the first step toward reaching that goal is only a few months away.
The 2023-2024 international signing period — when prospects from across the globe become eligible to sign with big league clubs — starts on Jan. 15 and ends Dec. 15.
It’s one of the most important dates in the baseball industry and its arrival is celebrated like a holiday.
Circle the date, baseball fans. Something special is coming and it involves a special group of young prospects.
Meet the top international prospects expected to sign when the period commences in January:
No. 1: Leo De Vries, SSBoasting an advanced hitting ability with the chance to hit for power from both sides, De Vries has a loose natural rhythm to his load, which gives evaluators the belief that he’ll deliver 20-homer power. Advanced for his age when it comes to plate discipline, De Vries takes his walks and displays plus pitch recognition.
