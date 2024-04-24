Here are this year’s best Minor League bobbleheads from every farm system
1:42 AM UTC
There are a kajillion reasons to love baseball — especially Minor League Baseball.
The bobblehead, which has been greeted with an enthusiastic “Yes” from baseball fans at least since MLB put out a set featuring the likes of Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays in 1960, combines many of the charms of the game into a simple figurine.
It feels both like a beguiling throwback and a fun marker of the present moment. It’s a means of paying tribute but is inherently playful. It’s both versatile (anything can be a bobblehead!) and fixed in place (except for at the neck joint).
And so — just nod if you can hear us — we present 2024’s best Minor League bobblehead giveaway from every farm system.
Jump to: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
The Monarchs are no more. The Monarchs are everlasting. New Hampshire loves hockey, and the Manchester Monarchs represented the Fisher Cats’ hometown for most of this century, with iterations in the AHL and ECHL. The Blue Jays’ affiliate pays homage to this club with a Monarch & Fisher Cats bobblehead on Hockey Night, during which the team will also don Monarchs-themed jerseys and host the defunct hockey team’s beloved mascot: Max the Monarch.
The Orioles, you may have heard, have had a few very exciting prospects develop through the farm system. In 2021, the Double-A Baysox featured a battery of catcher Adley Rutschman and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who began that season as MLB’s No. 2 and No. 27 prospects, respectively. This summer, the duo — already a key part of the Orioles’ plans for perennial postseason appearances — gets the double-bobblehead treatment at Prince George’s Stadium.
What’s the best way to commemorate a three-peat? The RiverDogs may have come up with it. Over the course of three games, Charleston fans have a chance to collect three distinct bobbleheads — one in honor of each ring — that collectively also form a whole. The Rays’ Single-A club will rep the ’21 title with a Curtis Mead bobblehead on April 17 and will celebrate ’22 with a Carson Williams bobblehead on June 19 and ’23 with Xavier Isaac on Aug. 21.
Since the Sea Dogs’ inaugural campaign in 1994, the Portland club has kept beautiful Hadlock Field shining no doubt in part thanks to the Trash Monsters that roam the stands, devouring garbage shoved into their gullets by eager, amused and fastidious fans. At last — 30 years after their debut — these walking receptacles get their due in the form of a bobblehead.
The only thing that’s more fun than a Minor League bobblehead is a Minor League bobblehead with a cool origin story. As part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión initiative, teams from coast to coast suit up in alternate identities that are designed to embrace local Hispanic populations. The Copa identity of the Double-A Patriots is the Zorros de Somerset — in English, Somerset Foxes. The team was playing as the Zorros on the final day of the 2022 season’s first half when Anthony Volpe — whose last name means “fox” in Italian — hit a walk-off home run to secure a playoff berth, and Somerset went on to win the Eastern League championship. The ultimate result? This summer, fans can grab one very foxy bobblehead.
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
Akron, known as the Rubber Capital of the World throughout the 20th century, has an industrial history as rich as that of any other American city, and, as the RubberDucks will prove on May 4 — Akron History Night at Canal Park — the one most worthy of being eternalized in bobblehead form. The city’s B.F. Goodrich Co. smokestacks stemming from a building that’s been around, at least in part, since 1861, have been out of use since 2015, standing nearly 200 feet. Their demolition and cleanup (asbestos, mercury and other hazardous materials are present) notwithstanding, the smokestacks were an undeniable part of the Akron skyline and will now be an undeniable part of many fans’ bobblehead collections.
The Double-A Naturals celebrate two Northwest Arkansas legends on one double bobblehead. Vinnie “Pasquatch” Pasquantino mashed 38 extra-base hits in 55 games for the 2021 Naturals. Strike the Sasquatch has been wandering the Ozark Mountains possibly for eons, and became a huge Northwest Arkansas fan beginning in 2008 and can now be found at the team’s ballpark. And on this bobblehead, with Pasquantino.
The Tigers’ Jackson Jobe is No. 2 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 10 RHP Prospects list, and there’s a case to be made that it was over 11 starts for the High-A Whitecaps between 2022 and 2023 that the 2021 first-rounder proved he’s the real deal. Also the real deal: the club is involved in a campaign to restore the Grand River and sometimes play as the Grand Rapids Dam Breakers. Combine these things, and you’ve got a fine dam bobblehead.
Perhaps the most noteworthy way the Saints have ever lived up to their moniker was by offering on-site massages to fans, with the masseuse being — wait for it — a nun. Sister Rosalind Gefre, who became a licensed practical nurse in 1968, has long been on a mission of bringing people healing through massage. She became the Saints’ official masseuse in the ’90s, when the club was an independent team run by Mike Veeck and, she continued at the ballyard for 25 years. This summer her positive attitude is celebrated with the ceaseless nod of a bobblehead.
Knights and dragons don’t traditionally get along, but Homer — a dragon who lives in a den far beneath Truist Field — is a huge supporter of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. And vice versa. This summer, the Knights honor their resident mythical green monster with a themed-out bobblehead for “Mystery Night” at the ballpark, which will involve mysteries fans — and Homer — can solve over the course of the game.
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Angels: Astronaut Racer Mae Bobblehead, June 23 (Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas)
It doesn’t take an astrophysicist to figure out space exploration is a big deal at Rocket City. The Double-A franchise that makes its home in Madison, Ala., just outside of Huntsville — the historical home for rocketry research and development in the United States as well as NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Among the innumerable ways the Trash Pandas celebrate this stellar heritage is a between-innings astronaut race, which last year featured a new entry — Mae, in an apparent homage to Mae Jemison, who in 1992 became the first African-American woman to travel in space. The Mae bobblehead lands on June 23.
Fayetteville is loaded with baseball history, which will be celebrated on Fayetteville Baseball Heritage Night on Saturday. Among the facts attendees will learn: In a March 1914 exhibition at Fayetteville’s Cape Fear Fairgrounds, as a member of the Spring Training-bound Baltimore Orioles of the International League, Babe Ruth hit his first professional home run. The Woodpeckers have also learned that Ruth raced up and down Fayetteville’s main street on a bicycle, and so we have it: the Babe Ruth on a Bicycle Bobblehead.
Lawrence Butler went on a tear for the RockHounds last year, catapulting himself into a Futures Game roster spot with 10 homers, 17 doubles, two triples and 13 stolen bases over 67 Texas League games before being promoted to Las Vegas and, ultimately, Oakland. Butler’s breakout will be forever remembered by the Midland fans who come out on June 21.
Mariners: Cal Raleigh Bobblehead, Aug. 4 (High-A Everett AquaSox)
Before Mariners fans in Seattle loved Cal Raleigh, Mariners fans — and AquaSox fans — in Everett loved Cal Raleigh. The player who’d come to be known as “Big Dumper” made his pro debut with Everett back in 2018, when the AquaSox were a short-season club and Raleigh had just been picked in the third round of the Draft.
Rangers: Evan Carter Bobblehead, May 11 (Double-A Frisco RoughRiders)
All Minor League teams, if they’ve been around a couple seasons, have alumni worthy of celebration. But in 2023, the Double-A RoughRiders had a prospect who went on to make a massive impact in the postseason that very year, earning a World Series ring. Frisco is, justifiably, celebrating the breakout with an entire Evan Carter Weekend, the tentpole giveaway being the Evan Carter Bobblehead.
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
(All teams in organization: High-A Augusta GreenJackets, June 4; Single-A Rome Emperors, June 22; Double-A Mississippi Braves, July 12; Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, July 20)
Ronald Acuña Jr. was just 20 years old when he burst onto the scene in 2018, winning Rookie of the Year honors. It’s easy to forget that this was preceded by three Minor League seasons, during which he played at every level of the Braves’ system. All four teams that are currently in the Atlanta organization are celebrating Acuña’s 2023 MVP season with a commemorative bobblehead. Stay tuned for pictures and further details.
When Jazz Chisholm Jr. was traded from Arizona to Miami in 2019, his first stop in the Marlins organization was the Double-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Jacksonville was reclassified as Triple-A beginning in 2021, and Chisholm again made brief appearances there in 2021 and 2023. Jacksonville’s May 18 bobblehead giveaway features the speedy centerfielder decked out in a vibrant Jumbo Shrimp uniform. Because what are Jumbo Shrimp if not vibrant?
Seeing Ronald Acuña in a Mets uniform may seem odd, but please realize that the Acuña in question is Ronald Sr. He was a member of the Double-A Binghamton Mets in 2003-04, representing the highest level he’d attain as a player. Son Luisangel (Ronald Jr.’s younger brother) played for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in 2023, making his Mets organizational debut after being traded from the Rangers in the Max Scherzer deal. Father and son will be honored in dual bobblehead form on June 16.
The Harrisburg Senators team Hall of Fame is Minor League Baseball’s most unique, as each inductee is honored via a life-size bobblehead displayed on the ballpark concourse. Aaron Barrett gets the nod this year, and his giant bobblehead will be complemented by a “normal-size” giveaway for fans. Barrett excelled with the Senators in 2013 and 2019, with the latter season occurring as part of a successful comeback attempt in the wake of a devastating arm injury he suffered in 2016.
Kanye West’s “Famous” samples Sister Nancy’s “Bam Bam,” in which her vocalization of “bam, bam” sounds like “Bohm, Bohm.” It’s no wonder Alec Bohm selected it as his walk-up song. Reading’s Bohm bobblehead features an audio snippet of the jaunty tune, following a similar giveaway that featured Bryson Stott and his anthemic “A-O-K.” Of course, bobblehead music will make your head nod.
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
In 2021, two seasons before his debut in Milwaukee, Joey Wiemer excelled in 34 games as a member of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The fourth-round Draft pick hit 14 home runs and compiled a 1.146 OPS as a member of the team, and now the T-Rats are honoring him in true Wisconsin fashion. Wiemer’s Cheesehead bobblehead is unfortunately not edible, but on the plus side it will never spoil.
John Goodman, national treasure, is a big fan of our national pastime. Specifically, the Missouri native (and Missouri State alum) is a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and their Missouri-based Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals. Springfield returns the love on Aug. 24, as the first 2,000 fans in attendance will have a John Goodman bobblehead bestowed upon them.
Swoop the Silver Hawk, South Bend’s mascot, is a survivor. He was hatched in the fall of 1996 and has served as the team’s mascot ever since, despite a name change from Silver Hawks to Cubs in 2015. But all good things must come to an end, as Swoop has announced that the 2024 season will be his last. On Aug. 25, during their final homestand, the Cubs will celebrate Swoop’s tenure with a bobblehead giveaway. “At my old age I don’t want to be a bird-en,” says Swoop. “but I have no egrets!”
This bobblehead is a rarity on this list in that it’s already been given away. It’s also a rarity in that in addition to the standard bobbling head, it also features a bobbling ‘stache. The Curve distributed this bobbling beauty during their first homestand of the season, as part of a dual tribute to Skenes’ brief time in Altoona and gorgeous upper lip facial hair.
Muhammad Ali was a native, and longtime resident, of Louisville, Ky. In recent years the Bats have partnered with Louisville’s Ali Center for an annual Ali Festival Night, and this collaboration has now resulted in a Muhammad Ali bobblehead. Sorry if this is a knockout blow: The bobbleheads are only available to fans who have purchased a season ticket package of five games or more.
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
Got plans this Saturday? If not, drive (or fly, or walk) to Visalia, because Chauncey Leopardi will be a special guest at that evening’s Rawhide game. Even if the name’s not familiar, you know who Leopardi is: the actor who played Squints in “The Sandlot.” The team is giving away a Squints bobblehead, in which he’s calling his shot while wearing a Rawhide logo shirt that most likely did not appear in the film.
Former Dodgers player Eric Karros and his son, Jared, had a viral moment during Spring Training, as Jared struck out four batters for the Dodgers while Eric was in the broadcast booth cheering him on. Jared, currently pitching for Class A Advanced Great Lakes, played for Rancho Cucamonga in 2023. The Quakes are giving away a dual bobblehead of the father-son combo, while hoping there will be more viral moments to come.
Patrick Bailey, a first-round selection in the 2020 Draft, rocketed through the Giants system prior to establishing himself as San Francisco’s starting catcher in 2023. This season, three of the teams he played for will be giving away Patrick Bailey bobbleheads, in the order in which he played for them. Class A San Jose kicks things off on May 11, followed by Double-A Richmond on May 17 and Triple-A Sacramento on September 3.
Before you go searching for Miles Morales’ player page, understand this: He is a fictional superhero, with a Spider-Man origin story broadly similar to Peter Parker’s. The Chihuahuas will give away Morales bobbleheads as part of their participation in Minor League Baseball’s Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond initiative.
Rockies: Bouncing Bobble Pickle, May 14 (Double-A Hartford Yard Goats)
The Yard Goats debuted their Bouncing Pickles identity last season, riffing — because why not? — on an archaic Connecticut law that said a pickle isn’t a pickle if it doesn’t bounce (take that, unscrupulous pickle sellers). Fans attending May 14’s game will receive a Bouncing Pickles bobblehead of their very own, featuring the titular brined cucumber jiggling atop a pogo stick.