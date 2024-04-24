Here are this year’s best Minor League bobbleheads from every farm system

Akron, known as the Rubber Capital of the World throughout the 20th century, has an industrial history as rich as that of any other American city, and, as the RubberDucks will prove on May 4 — Akron History Night at Canal Park — the one most worthy of being eternalized in bobblehead form. The city’s B.F. Goodrich Co. smokestacks stemming from a building that’s been around, at least in part, since 1861, have been out of use since 2015, standing nearly 200 feet. Their demolition and cleanup (asbestos, mercury and other hazardous materials are present) notwithstanding, the smokestacks were an undeniable part of the Akron skyline and will now be an undeniable part of many fans’ bobblehead collections.