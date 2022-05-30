Here are your AL and NL All-Stars for May

Is it possible the Cardinals are going to have two straight NL Player of the Month winners? Nolan Arenado won the award last month, and no one was better than Goldschmidt in May, who was on an all-time hot streak. He’s off to the best start of his already illustrious career, and he’s well on his way to making his first All-Star Game since 2018, which would be his seventh overall and his first as a Cardinal.