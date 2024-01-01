Here is one prediction for every team in ’24

Orioles: They will reach the postseason again in 2024The AL East is a juggernaut division, and all five teams will have legitimate postseason aspirations heading into 2024. The Orioles may be the reigning champions, but it’s never easy to compete with the Blue Jays, Rays, Red Sox and Yankees. Baltimore’s young core — a group featuring catcher Adley Rutschman, infielder Gunnar Henderson and more — is only getting better, though. It would be quite surprising to see the O’s go from being the AL’s top team to missing the postseason when they appear set up for long-term success. Will the Orioles win more than 100 games again? That could be tough. It’s also possible they won’t repeat as division champions, considering four teams have won an AL East title over the past six seasons. But Baltimore has too much talent to not make it to October, so it will earn consecutive postseason berths for the first time since 1996 and ‘97. — Jake Rill