Here is one storyline for every Division Series Game 1

If you believe the old baseball idea that “Momentum is as good as the next day’s starting pitcher,” well, the Mets’ momentum may be about to come to a screeching halt. Wheeler, a former Met, has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the last month or so, going 6-2 with a 1.89 ERA in his final 11 starts. He’s also a fantastic postseason pitcher, with a lifetime 2.42 ERA in the playoffs. The Mets are floating on air right now. But if anyone can send them crashing back to Earth, it’s Wheeler.