Here is the All-Star team for April

Two of the best players in the sport who have never won an MVP, Ramirez and Arenado are both off to blistering starts. You won’t be hearing any, “Well, he only hit in Coors,” talk about Arenado for a while, as he’s leading the NL in OPS, while playing his usual sterling defense. He has never finished higher than third in the voting but he’s probably your NL clubhouse leader right now. (Apologies to Manny Machado, who would be the pick in almost any other month.)