Here is the hottest pitching prospect from each system

Nationals: Jackson Rutledge, RHP (No. 4)

The 2019 first-rounder added biceps soreness to his list of professional injuries this spring and has opened the season at Single-A Fredericksburg, where the Nationals are trying to keep him healthy and productive. They should like what they’ve seen of late. Rutledge has thrown three quality starts in his last five appearances and owns a 2.33 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 27 innings over that span. He didn’t walk more than one batter in any of those five starts either, a good sign for a pitcher with some control issues. Rutledge, whose fastball and slider can both get plus grades on their best days, should be getting more challenges soon, but any positive results are welcome for the 6-foot-8 hurler.