Here were the top 10 moments of an epic postseason

Not only was this the most dramatic moment of this World Series, but it was also the biggest swing — in terms of win probability — of this entire postseason. The Dodgers were trailing, 3-2, and down to their final out but had loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th. Freeman, nursing a sprained right ankle, connected with a Nestor Cortes fastball, hit the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history and conjured up memories of Gibson’s famous 1988 walk-off, which landed in nearly the same spot at nearly the same time.