Here were the top 10 moments of an epic postseason
2:15 AM UTC
Now that was a postseason.
October is always awesome, packed as it is with sellout crowds, scintillating series and surprise stars. But this October was truly on another level, with crazy comebacks galore — right on up through the Dodgers overcoming deficits of 5-0 and 6-5 to beat the Yankees in Game 5 and win the World Series on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.
In that spirit, let’s look back at the top 10 moments of this postseason in terms of win probability added (courtesy of Baseball Reference). For those unaware, WPA is a percentage measure of how much a team’s chances of winning a particular game improved on a single play.
These were the moments that awed us this October:
1. Freddie Freeman channels Kirk GibsonDodgers vs. Yankees, Game 1, World Series73% WPA
Not only was this the most dramatic moment of this World Series, but it was also the biggest swing — in terms of win probability — of this entire postseason. The Dodgers were trailing, 3-2, and down to their final out but had loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th. Freeman, nursing a sprained right ankle, connected with a Nestor Cortes fastball, hit the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history and conjured up memories of Gibson’s famous 1988 walk-off, which landed in nearly the same spot at nearly the same time.
This time, Dennis Eckersley wasn’t there to say, “Wow!” But the rest of us sure did.
“That’s as good as it gets right there,” Freeman said.
WPA confirms.
2. The Polar Bear beats the BrewersMets vs. Brewers, Game 3, NL Wild Card Series64% WPA
The Mets were trailing, 2-0, in the top of the ninth and facing elimination in the best-of-three series. They had two aboard, and Pete Alonso was up to bat with one out. He was facing Devin Williams, the Milwaukee closer who had allowed only three runs in 21 2/3 innings in the regular season. Alonso had been 1-for-8 in the series, but he smacked Williams’ 3-1 changeup over the right-field wall to stun the American Family Field crowd and Williams, who had never previously allowed a three-run homer.
Incredibly, Alonso became the first player ever to hit a go-ahead homer with his team trailing in the ninth inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game, propelling the Mets into the NLDS.
“It’s just something you practice in the backyard as a kid,” Alonso said. “You go through those scenarios as a little kid: ‘All right, you’re in the playoffs down by a few runs.’ Words can’t explain. This is just unreal.”
3. Big Christmas brings joy to the worldGuardians vs. Yankees, Game 3, ALCS49% WPA
Cleveland had dropped the first two games of the best-of-seven series, and the Guards were down to their final out and trailing by two in the ninth inning of Game 3. With Luke Weaver on the mound, manager Stephen Vogt summoned Jhonkensy Noel, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound rookie who had gone on a homer spree after getting called up to the big leagues midseason but had not hit one out since Aug. 30.
“We’re all thinking it, you know?” Guardians catcher Austin Hedges said. “He comes in to pinch-hit, and it’s like, ‘Here we go, big boy.’”
The second pitch to Noel was a changeup over the plate, and Noel belted it a Statcast-projected 404 feet to Progressive Field’s left-field bleachers and slammed his bat to the ground. His game-tying, two-run shot revived the Guardians in a game they would win in extras.
4. Juan Soto punctuates a pennantYankees vs. Guardians, Game 5, ALCS48% WPA
Guardians reliever Hunter Gaddis had only surrendered four homers during the regular season. And with this game tied at 2 in the top of the 10th, he was one out away from escaping a jam with two aboard. But Gaddis kept feeding Soto breaking balls and changeups, and Soto kept fouling them away, then nodding his head with the knowledge that he could force Gaddis to throw the pitch he wanted.
And that’s exactly what happened on the seventh pitch — an elevated fastball that the pending free agent Soto pounded out to right-center to give the Yanks the go-ahead homer in their AL pennant clincher.
“I mean, I was all over him. I was all over him,” Soto said of Gaddis. “That was the only thing I was thinking. I was just saying to myself, ‘You’re all over that guy. You’re all over that guy. He ain’t got anything.’ And just try to make good contact, and I did.”
5. The Carpenter comes throughTigers vs. Guardians, Game 2, ALDS46% WPA
In the regular season, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase had a 0.61 ERA and a 0.66 WHIP, becoming the first reliever (min. 30 appearances) with marks below 0.70 in both of those categories since Eckersley with the 1990 A’s. So it was shocking enough to see Clase surrender consecutive two-out singles to Jake Rogers and Trey Sweeney in the ninth. But then came the most shocking outcome of all — Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, who had not started the game, connecting on the decisive three-run home run that evened up the series.
Carpenter became the first player to hit a go-ahead, two-out, two-strike homer in the ninth inning of a postseason game since that Gibson homer off Eck in ’88.
“It was just an amazing feeling being able to come through for this team,” Carpenter said.
6. Bryson Stott’s triple-baggerPhillies vs. Mets, Game 2, NLDS41% WPA
Stott was slumping going into his 27th birthday, and his Phillies trailed, 4-3, with one out and runners on the corners in the eighth. The Mets had brought in their closer, Edwin Díaz. But Stott overcame his struggles and ignited Citizens Bank Park by working the count full, then yanking an elevated slider down the right-field line and motoring to third. The two-run triple gave the Phillies a 5-4 lead.
And though the Phils would wind up needing more runs to pull out the 7-6 win (more on that below), this was still the biggest swing of the ballgame and quite the birthday present for Stott.
“Pretty close to the top,” Stott said of his birthday. “Probably the top. That was fun.”
7. Andy Ibáñez keys Tigers triumphTigers vs. Astros, Game 2, AL Wild Card Series40% WPA
The Astros were an October giant vying for their eighth consecutive ALCS appearance. In true baseball fashion, they were slayed not by an established October entry but a fun and feisty Tigers team that had roared into October with one of the most improbable late-season flourishes the sport had ever seen. With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, two outs and Game 2 tied at 2, Ibáñez was sent up to pinch-hit against uber closer Josh Hader and ripped a double into the left-field corner to clear the bases and give Detroit a lead it would not relinquish.
It was a stunning end to the Astros’ historic streak of AL dominance.
“Regardless that nobody was rooting for us, regardless that nobody was putting us in the playoffs in a good spot, we didn’t care,” Ibáñez said. “We just put in hard work … to make the results come.”
8. Castellanos singles in the Nick of timePhillies vs. Mets, Game 2, NLDS39% WPA
How about that? The only game to appear in this top 10 twice! Because after Stott’s triple gave the Phillies a late 5-4 lead and J.T. Realmuto drove in Stott on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-4, the Mets tied it on a two-run homer from Mark Vientos in the top of the ninth.
Then the Phillies answered yet again, with Trea Turner and Bryce Harper both drawing two-out walks off Tylor Megill to set up Nick Castellanos’ walk-off single to left that brought Turner home with the winning run in a 7-6 thriller.
“Unbelievable, unbelievable,” said Castellanos, who had homered earlier in the game. “If he blows a fastball by me, so be it. I’d rather that than swing at something in the dirt.”
9. Thank God it’s Fry-dayGuardians vs. Tigers, Game 4, ALDS39% WPA
Trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five series and 3-2 in the top of the seventh in Game 4, the Guardians were on the brink of being eliminated by the Tigers team they had bested in the AL Central race. But with one on, two outs and one of the Tigers’ best relievers, Beau Brieske, on the hill, the pinch-hitting David Fry etched his name into October lore by belting a two-run homer to left to quiet Comerica Park and give the Guards a 4-3 lead.
Fry, who had been an unlikely All-Star this season, later brought home an important insurance run in the ninth with a perfect safety squeeze bunt that scored Brayan Rocchio from third, and Cleveland won, 5-4.
“You dream about it as a kid and think about it all the time and in the offseason when you’re working on stuff,” said Fry. “And then it happens and it goes by real quick.”
(As we’ll note below, Fry would be the hero again with a walk-off homer in the Guardians’ ALCS Game 3 win against the Yankees.)
10. Mitchell off Maton in MilwaukeeBrewers vs. Mets, Game 2, NL Wild Card Series38% WPA
Rookie sensation Jackson Chourio’s game-tying leadoff shot in the eighth gave the Brewers new life by tying this tilt at 3. Willy Adames worked his way back from an 0-2 count to hit a two-out single that kept the inning alive. Then it was up to Garrett Mitchell, who had entered the game as a pinch-runner in the sixth inning. He got a first-pitch curveball from Phil Maton and pounced on it, lining a drive that struck the top of the right-center-field wall and kicked over for a go-ahead two-run homer.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Mitchell became just the ninth player whose first career postseason hit was a game-winning home run in the eighth inning of a game or later.
“I’m still trying to come down from it,” he said afterward.
Honorable MentionsFry’s two-run walk-off homer off Clay Holmes in the 10th inning of the Guardians’ ALCS Game 3 win that had been sparked by the “Big Christmas” blast just missed the cut, at 37% WPA.
Ringing in at 36% WPA were the aforementioned game-tying Vientos homer off Matt Strahm in that wild Game 2 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Mets, and Anthony Volpe’s go-ahead grand slam off Daniel Hudson that temporarily kept the Yankees’ season alive in Game 4 of the World Series.
Lastly, Francisco Lindor’s sixth-inning grand slam at Citi Field that gave the Mets a 4-1 victory in the NLDS clincher against the Phillies didn’t rate super high on the WPA scale (35%) because the Mets were only trailing 1-0 at the time. But it was definitely one of the biggest blasts of the postseason.
We could go further down the list, but you get the idea. This October was extraordinary.