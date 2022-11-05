Here’s a look at every player in Sunday’s Fall Stars Game

CARDINALSJordan Walker, OF (No. 1, MLB No. 6): If there is a “must-see” player in the Fall League, Walker holds the distinction for 2022: He has already reeled off an incredible 99.5 mph throw from the outfield, collected four of the five hardest-hit balls on record and mashed tape-measure shots en route to tying for the league lead with five homers. In addition to getting a crash course on outfield play, the 2020 first-round pick has brought his top-tier bat to the middle of the Salt River order as well: he had amassed a .961 OPS, surpassing the .898 OPS mark he compiled this season with Double-A Springfield.Masyn Winn, SS (No. 2, MLB No. 51): Winn and Walker, who have developed a kindred bond, have been inextricably linked since they made up the top of the Cardinals’ 2020 Draft class. While Walker has mashed his way through the Fall League, Winn has been an offensive dynamo that has walked more (12) than he has struck out (nine), leading to a .448 on-base percentage. After swiping 28 bags with Springfield (43 in total during the regular season), he has picked right back up with Salt River, notching eight swipes in nine attempts.Tink Hence, RHP (No. 6, MLB No. 91): The 20-year-old is coming off a spectacular first full pro campaign, having recorded a 1.38 ERA and 13.9 K/9 with Single-A Palm Beach. The second-round selection from the 2020 Draft allowed one earned run or fewer in 14 of his 16 starts. Armed with a heavy high-90s heater, Hence also mixes in a 60-grade curveball and a developing changeup.Connor Thomas, LHP (No. 24): Far and away the Fall League’s strikeout leader, Thomas has enjoyed a rare punchout spate; after whiffing just 7.3 batters per nine during the regular season with Triple-A Memphis, the southpaw has flipped the script en route to emerging as Salt River’s best pitcher. At just 5-foot-11, the fifth-round pick in the 2019 Draft from Georgia Tech has displayed excellent command as a pro and isn’t afraid to pitch to contact, as shown by his 60.5 percent ground-ball rate in ’21 and 51 percent this past year.