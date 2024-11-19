Here’s each team’s toughest Rule 5 Draft decision

A’s: Gunnar Hoglund, RHP (No. 12)A 2021 first-round pick of the Blue Jays, Hoglund came to the A’s via the Matt Chapman trade in 2022 while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. This season was his first full, healthy one and he pitched well at Double-A, though he wasn’t quite as effective with a move to Triple-A for five starts. His velocity hasn’t come all the way back (averaged around 92 mph with his fastball in 2024) and his ceiling is limited, but he does throw strikes and has the chance to start.