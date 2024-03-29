Here’s every ranked prospect on ’24 Opening Day rosters

ATHLETICS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Mason Miller, RHP (No. 2) — The A’s got a brief glimpse of what Miller could do last year, but the hard-throwing righty was sidelined most of the season with tightness in his right forearm. With the 25-year-old likely to pitch solely out of the bullpen this season, Miller and his 103 mph fastball could fill the vacant closer role in Oakland.