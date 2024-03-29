Here’s every ranked prospect on ’24 Opening Day rosters
Opening Day is finally here! MLB’s brightest stars back in action, and its future stars are ready to take the league by storm.
Headlined by debuts of MLB’s No. 2 prospect Jackson Chourio and No. 6 prospect Wyatt Langford, 15 prospects on MLB Pipeline’s preseason Top 100 list cracked Opening Day rosters, marking the second-highest number of Top 100 prospects to start the season in the Majors in the past 10 years. In total, 51 players ranked on team Top 30 Prospects lists are beginning 2024 in the bigs. That number is a nine-player increase from last season.
The group includes 23 players whose first appearance will mark their MLB debut. Those prospects are marked with an asterisk (*) below.
Here is a look at all prospects on team preseason Top 30 lists who made Opening Day rosters. The Angels’ Nolan Schanuel and Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn exhausted their rookie eligibility upon playing on Opening Day and graduated from their respective prospect lists. All rankings listed are as they stood when games began on Thursday.
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
BLUE JAYS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)None
ORIOLES (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Colton Cowser, OF (No. 3/MLB No. 19) — After the reassignment of Jackson Holliday (No. 1/MLB No. 1) and Heston Kjerstad (No. 5, MLB No. 32), Cowser hung around and cracked the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old, who has Major League experience, powered his way through Grapefruit League play with six home runs, 13 RBIs and a 1.135 OPS through 18 games.
RAYS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Curtis Mead, 3B/2B (No. 3/MLB No. 55) — After ending 2023 on the Major League roster, Mead will return in a utility role while also being used in platoon situations against left-handers. The 23-year-old compiled a 1.583 OPS against southpaws in 22 Grapefruit League games.
*Austin Shenton, 3B/1B (No. 8) — It came down to the wire, but Shenton was added to Tampa’s Opening Day roster as a left-handed-hitting reserve. The 26-year-old enjoyed a career year in 2023, slugging 29 homers, driving in 99 runs and posting a 1.007 OPS across two Minor League levels.
RED SOX (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Ceddanne Rafaela, OF/SS (No. 4/MLB No. 76) — Rafaela has shown some power this spring with nine extra-base hits and a .508 slugging percentage. With 70-grade fielding, he projects to be the club’s primary center fielder.
Wilyer Abreu, OF (No. 6) — Abreu burst onto the scene at the tail end of last season, posting a .316/.388/.474 slash line through 28 games. Originally a favorite to land the right field spot, he will serve as a bench outfielder for Boston after a less than stellar spring.
*Justin Slaten, RHP (No. 29) — Slaten, a Rule 5 pick this past winter, will slot into the bullpen after allowing zero earned runs in six spring innings.
YANKEES (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Austin Wells, C (No. 5) — Wells will open the season with the big league club behind Jose Trevino. His role as the primary backup was further solidified after the Yankees dealt Ben Rortvedt to the Rays. Wells finished Spring Training with a .941 OPS in 40 at-bats.
*Clayton Beeter, RHP (No. 14) — With the injury to Gerrit Cole, Beeter was in contention for the fifth spot in the Yankees’ rotation. He won’t be one of New York’s starting five, but he will be a part of the reliever corps thanks to a 3.18 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 innings this spring.
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
GUARDIANS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Brayan Rocchio, SS/2B (No. 3/MLB No. 91) — Gabriel Arias had been projected to be the Opening Day shortstop, but Rocchio made a convincing argument this spring and won out. The 23-year-old — who debuted last season — slashed significantly better than Arias and Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said he will be handling the bulk of the playing time at shortstop.
*Cade Smith, RHP (No. 25) — After a solid spring, Smith will serve as bullpen depth for Cleveland.
ROYALS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Nick Loftin, UTIL (No. 2) — While making his MLB debut last September, Loftin provided a glimpse of his versatility with starts at three infield positions. The righty hit .323 with an .803 OPS before making a brief stop in the Arizona Fall League in the offseason. He’s continued that offensive success in the Cactus League with a pair of homers and a .940 OPS to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.
*Matt Sauer, RHP (No. 22) — Selected from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft, Sauer plugs into the bullpen equation. The right-hander was impressive this spring, averaging more than a strikeout per inning to help vault him onto the Opening Day roster.
TIGERS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)*Colt Keith, 3B/2B (No. 2/MLB No. 22) — Keith stuck with his approach and produced some solid at-bats beyond the basic numbers this spring. The second-base position will largely be his to start 2024.
Parker Meadows, OF (No. 6) — Meadows won’t be a prospect for much longer after amassing 125 at-bats in his first Major League season last year. The outfielder put his offensive skill set on display this spring, showcasing elite sprint speed of 30 feet per second while flashing power with eight extra-base hits and a 1.072 OPS.
TWINS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Kody Funderburk, LHP (No. 21) — In 11 appearances for the Twins last season, Funderburk posted a 0.75 ERA and fanned 19 batters. He will once again find himself in the bullpen in ’24 and look to build on last season’s success.
WHITE SOX (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Dominic Fletcher, OF (No. 16) — It was a rough Cactus League showing at the plate for Fletcher, who is expected to be the starting right fielder for the White Sox after officially making the club. The 26-year-old has impressed the club with his defense and confidence.
*Jordan Leasure, RHP (No. 18) — Leasure was unscored upon in nine of his 10 Cactus League outings, striking out 11 in 9 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old was one of the best eight relievers in camp and profiles as a closer candidate now that he’s officially on the roster.
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
ANGELS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Nolan Schanuel, 1B (No. 1/MLB No. 95) — Schanuel was selected 11th overall in last year’s Draft out of Florida Atlantic and made his Major League debut after just 21 Minor League games. The 22-year-old more than held his own, posting a .732 OPS with a 20/19 K/BB ratio with the Halos. He’ll open the year as the club’s starting first baseman.
ASTROS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)None
ATHLETICS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Mason Miller, RHP (No. 2) — The A’s got a brief glimpse of what Miller could do last year, but the hard-throwing righty was sidelined most of the season with tightness in his right forearm. With the 25-year-old likely to pitch solely out of the bullpen this season, Miller and his 103 mph fastball could fill the vacant closer role in Oakland.
*Darell Hernaiz, SS (No. 5) — The path toward an Opening Day spot was there for Hernaiz, but the acquisition of J.D. Davis seemed to close the window. However, the 22-year-old put together a solid spring offensively and defensively, impressing manager Mark Kotsay and the team brass enough to earn a place on the roster.
Joe Boyle, RHP (No. 10) — Boyle’s command was the biggest concern after the A’s acquired him from the Reds at last year’s Trade Deadline. The 24-year-old showed marked improvement in that area this spring, helping him nail down the fifth spot in Oakland’s rotation.
*Mitch Spence, RHP (No. 26) — Spence was solid during Spring Training, posting a 3.06 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old also benefits from being selected — No. 1 overall — in last December’s Rule 5 Draft, meaning that if Oakland wants to send him down at any point this season, he would need to be offered back to his original club (Yankees).
MARINERS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Emerson Hancock, RHP (No. 11) — RHP Bryan Woo’s trip to the IL landed Hancock on the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old two-time Futures Game selection started three games for Seattle last season, posting a 4.50 ERA while allowing six runs and striking out six over 12 innings.
RANGERS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Evan Carter, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 5) — A spark plug for the club’s lineup from the moment of his arrival in early September last year, Carter has carved out a niche firmly in the middle of the order. After delivering a 1.058 OPS in his first 23 big league regular-season games, he followed that up with a .300/.417/.500 slash line across 72 postseason plate appearances while emerging as the Rangers’ primary three-hole hitter.
*Wyatt Langford, OF (No. 2/MLB No. 6) — The Rangers’ first-round pick in last year’s Draft made what might have been a hard decision by the defending champions relatively easy with a monster spring. Langford went deep six times, drove in 20 runs and finished with a 1.137 OPS in the Cactus League, forcing his way on the Rangers’ roster.
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
BRAVES (Roster | Top 30 prospects)None
MARLINS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Max Meyer, RHP (No. 3) — The third overall pick from the 2020 Draft has made his first big league Opening Day roster on the back of a strong spring that featured seven scoreless innings. The former Top 100 prospect made a pair of starts for Miami during the summer of 2022 but underwent Tommy John surgery that kept him sidelined until this spring.
METS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)None
NATIONALS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)*Nasim Nuñez, 2B/SS (No. 19) — After being selected in the Rule 5 Draft by the Nationals, Nuñez will occupy a bench role alongside Jesse Winker and Ildemaro Vargas to begin the season.
PHILLIES (Roster | Top 30 prospects)None
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
BREWERS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)*Jackson Chourio, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 2) — Locked up on a long-term deal, Chourio is on his way to help the Crew. The recently turned 20-year-old with an elite combination of power and speed enjoyed a solid Cactus League campaign.
Joey Ortiz, INF (No. 5/MLB No. 63) — The Brewers tested out Sal Frelick at third base this spring, adding an extra layer of versatility to the roster. But even with Frelick taking reps at the hot corner, Ortiz, a slick and natural fielder Milwaukee acquired from Baltimore in the Corbin Burnes trade in February, will see plenty of action. The 25-year-old made his Major League debut for the Orioles in 2023, going 7-for-33 in 15 games.
*Oliver Dunn, 2B/3B (No. 22) — Dunn is taking the place of injured outfielder Garrett Mitchell, who fractured a bone in his left hand during batting practice less than a week before the season started. Dunn is one of 12 Brewers making their first Opening Day roster in 2024.
CARDINALS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Masyn Winn, SS (No. 1/MLB No. 43) — During Spring Breakout, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed Winn would be the Opening Day shortstop. Winn struggled offensively in his Major League debut last September and did not hit particularly well in Grapefruit League action, but his defense — and arm, in particular — were outstanding.
*Victor Scott II, OF (No. 4) — After Dylan Carlson injured his left shoulder in an on-field collision, Scott was added to the Opening Day roster and manager Oliver Marmol said he will be patrolling center for St. Louis to start the season. He hadn’t played above Single-A entering last year, but rocketed through the Minor Leagues by stealing 94 bases and winning a Gold Glove for his play in center field.
*Ryan Fernandez, RHP (No. 25) — A Rule 5 Draft selection from the Red Sox, Fernandez made eight relief appearances for the Cardinals this spring and earned one of the final bullpen spots on the Major League roster.
CUBS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Michael Busch, INF (No. 4/MLB No. 51) — The Cubs acquired Busch from the Dodgers in the offseason — a move that benefited the infielder’s future as a starter in his second Major League season. Busch played four positions in 27 games for Los Angeles before landing in Chicago, where he’ll be the Opening Day first baseman. The left-handed-hitting infielder was as good as advertised at the plate this spring, posting a .883 OPS.
Jordan Wicks, LHP (No. 9) — With Jameson Taillon (lower back) expected to start the season on the injured list, there was a slot open in the starting rotation … and Wicks pitched his way into it. The 24-year-old didn’t earn anything by default either, compiling a 2.60 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings.
Luke Little, LHP (No. 16) – As the lone left-handed reliever on the 40-man roster, Little made the most of his opportunities this spring and was rewarded with a roster spot. Coming off his first taste of the Majors in 2023, he opened the spring with seven scoreless appearances and struck out nine in 8 1/3 innings.
PIRATES (Roster | Top 30 prospects)*Jared Jones, RHP (No. 3/MLB No. 62) — The 2020 second-rounder impressed skipper Derek Shelton early and backed it up with his pitching. The right-hander allowed three unearned runs in 16 1/3 Grapefruit League innings and will begin 2024 in the Bucs’ rotation.
REDS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)None
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-BACKS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Blaze Alexander, SS (No. 21) — Alexander managed to post solid season in ’23 despite dealing with a thumb injury that sidelined him for two months. The Florida native then built on that production with a 1.086 OPS with spring, earning him a bench spot on the Opening Day roster.
Bryce Jarvis, RHP (No. 30) — Jarvis didn’t grab the fifth spot in Arizona’s rotation, but he will begin the season as the club’s long man in the bullpen. The 26-year-old made his big league debut last year and pitched well down the stretch for the reigning NL champions.
DODGERS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Gavin Stone, RHP (No. 6) — Stone made his big league debut last season, posting a 9.00 ERA across eight appearances while striking out 22 batters.
Kyle Hurt, RHP (No. 7) — Hurt, who struck out three batters in two scoreless frames in his lone MLB appearance last season, was back in action in the Seoul Series, allowing one run in two innings.
GIANTS (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Kyle Harrison, LHP (No. 1/MLB No. 23) — The left-hander is part of San Francisco’s big three with Logan Webb and newly signed Blake Snell. Harrison made seven Major League appearances last season with promising results and fanned 17 batters in 12 2/3 innings this spring.
*Landen Roupp, RHP (No. 12) — Armed with one of the best curveballs shown by prospects this spring, it’s easy to see why he cracked a spot in the bullpen. A lack of experience worked against him — he’s only pitched as high as Double-A — but the talent is there.
Keaton Winn, RHP (No. 13) — Winn appeared in nine big league games last season, posting a 4.68 ERA across 42 1/2 frames.
Tyler Fitzgerald, INF/OF (No. 21) — Fitzgerald started nine games in center field (and one at third) for the Giants last year and made his mark with the bat when he homered off Clayton Kershaw.
*Erik Miller, LHP (No. 30) — Miller dominated out of the bullpen for Triple-A Sacramento in ’23, posting a 2.45 ERA in 62 1/3 innings. Following a solid spring, Miller will provide bullpen depth for San Francisco.
PADRES (Roster | Top 30 prospects)*Jackson Merrill, SS/OF (No. 2/MLB No. 12) — At 20 years old, Merrill became the 10th Opening Day center fielder under the age of 21, joining greats like Ken Griffey Jr., Andruw Jones and Willie Mays on the short list.
*Graham Pauley, 3B/2B/OF (No. 8) — In October, Pauley was an unlikely omission from the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. Fast-forward to March and the 23-year-old was on the Opening Day roster.
*Stephen Kolek, RHP (No. 20) — Kolek fanned seven batters in 6 2/3 scoreless spring innings, proving he was worthy of a bullpen spot.
ROCKIES (Roster | Top 30 prospects)Victor Vodnik, RHP (No. 25) — Vodnik’s debut in the Majors wasn’t ideal, but the 24-year-old still has a promising arsenal that could help him develop into a reliable reliever. He gave up 13 hits in 10 2/3 innings but did strike out nine batters this spring, claiming the final bullpen spot.
*Anthony Molina, RHP (No. 27) — Selected from the Rays in last December’s Rule 5 Draft, Molina turned in a solid spring and earned himself a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 22-year-old fanned 10 in 11 1/3 innings across eight appearances.