Here’s every ranked prospect still in camp — and odds of making their teams
7 minutes ago
With the Seoul Series kicking off the 2024 Major League campaign and Opening Day for the remaining 28 teams getting underway next week, rosters are beginning to take shape. While Spring Breakout highlighted many of the game’s up-and-coming prospects, a number of them are still fighting for spots on their respective big league rosters.
Several of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects have been reassigned to Minor League camp — Paul Skenes, Kyle Manzardo, Jackson Jobe, to name a few — but others who still have hopes of being in The Show on Opening Day.
Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of which prospects received an invitation to Spring Training and where they stand as camps wind down.
Jump to: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue Jays (Top 30 prospects)ContenderRicky Tiedemann, LHP (No. 1/MLB No. 29) — He hasn’t seen much action this spring — only 6 2/3 innings — but there is still a chance he pushes his way into the Blue Jays’ rotation. The southpaw has struck out eight and limited opposing batters to a .240 average.
Long shotSpencer Horwitz, 1B/OF (No. 16) — With the additions of Daniel Vogelbach and Joey Votto, it seems as though the Blue Jays are stacked in the bench and backup first baseman departments. That leaves little room for Horowitz, who posted a .726 OPS in his first 15 big league games last season.
Orioles (Top 30 prospects)
ContendersColton Cowser, OF (No. 3/MLB No.19), Heston Kjerstad, OF (No. 5/MLB No. 32) — Both young outfielders have an opportunity to crack the Opening Day, but Cowser may edge out Kjerstad if it comes to down to one spot. The 24-year-old has more Major League experience and has powered his way through Grapefruit League play with five home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.251 OPS through 14 games.
Rays (Top 30 prospects)LockCurtis Mead, 3B/2B (No. 3/MLB No. 55) — After ending 2023 on the Major League roster, Mead will return in a utility role while also being used in platoon situations against left-handers. Through 17 Grapefruit League games, the 23-year-old has a 1.357 OPS against southpaws.
Red Sox (Top 30 prospects)LocksWilyer Abreu, OF (No. 6), Justin Slaten, RHP (No. 29) — Abreu has the chance to be bench piece for Boston, but could lose that opportunity due to a less-than-stellar spring. Slaten, on the other hand, could slot in as a swingman in the bullpen.
ContenderCeddanne Rafaela, OF/SS (No. 4/MLB No. 76) — If Rafaela makes the team, it would be in center field with the chance for a spot start or defensive switch late in games. He has shown some power this spring with three homers, five doubles and a .574 slugging percentage.
InjuredBryan Mata, RHP (No. 30) — Mata was probably a long shot to begin the season in the bullpen, but a hamstring injury early in camp put an end to any notion of him breaking camp as a big leaguer.
Yankees (Top 30 prospects)LocksAustin Wells, C (No. 5) — Wells looks like he will edge out Ben Rortvedt for the backup job behind Jose Trevino in no small part due to his .964 OPS in 30 spring at-bats.
ContendersWill Warren, RHP (No. 8) — Warren has the potential to be either a bullpen candidate or a starter entering 2024. He’s posted a 4.70 ERA so far this spring, but the 24-year-old has shown the ability to pitch effectively against both lefties and righties.
Clayton Beeter, RHP (No. 14) — With the injury to Gerrit Cole, Beeter is in contention for the fifth spot in the Yankees’ rotation. Beeter has put himself into position this spring by posting a 3.46 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 13 innings, but might start at Triple-A.
InjuredJasson Domínguez, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 41) — Domínguez is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, and although he’s progressing well, the 21-year-old is not expected to return until midseason.
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
Guardians (Top 30 prospects)LockBrayan Rocchio, SS/2B (No. 3/MLB No. 91) — Gabriel Arias had been projected to be the Opening Day shortstop, but Rocchio made a convincing argument this spring. The 23-year-old — who debuted last season — slashed significantly better than Arias and Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said he will be handling the bulk of the playing time at shortstop.
ContenderDeyvison De Los Santos, 3B/1B (No. 15) — A Rule 5 Draft pick from the D-backs in December, De Los Santos is vying for a bench spot. As the Guardians set their reserves, they must consider carrying De Los Santos for the full season or they’ll have to turn to offseason addition Estevan Florial and offer De Los Santos back to Arizona.
Long shotAngel Martínez, INF (No. 10) — Martinez inserted his name into the mix after a sizzling spring. The 22-year-old infielder made a small adjustment that resulted in a slash line of .423/.448/.808, one of the best performances by a Guardians prospect in Spring Training.
InjuredDaniel Espino, RHP (No. 4/MLB No. 100) — After missing all of 2023 due to shoulder surgery, the outlook is similar for Espino this season. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old underwent a second procedure, this time to repair an injury to his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff. He is expected to miss all of 2024.
Royals (Top 30 prospects)ContendersNick Loftin, UTIL (No. 2) — While making his MLB debut last September, Loftin provided a glimpse of his versatility with starts at three infield positions. The righty hit .323 with an .803 OPS before making a brief stop in the Arizona Fall League in the offseason. He’s continued that offensive success in the Cactus League with a pair of homers and a .995 OPS.
Matt Sauer, RHP (No. 22) — Selected from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft, Sauer plugs into the bullpen equation, and for the Royals to hold onto him, he needs to. The right-hander has been impressive this spring, averaging more than a strikeout per inning.
Tigers (Top 30 prospects)LocksColt Keith, 3B/2B (No. 2/MLB No. 22) — Keith has stuck with his approach and produced some solid at-bats beyond the basic numbers this spring, and the second-base position is open for him and Andy Ibáñez to platoon.
Parker Meadows, OF (No. 6) — Meadows won’t be a prospect for much longer after amassing 125 at-bats in his first Major League season last year. The outfielder has put his offensive skill set on display this spring, featuring an elite sprint speed of 30 feet per second while flashing power with nine extra-base hits.
InjuredSawyer Gipson-Long, RHP (No. 11) — After making his Major League debut last season, Gipson-Long hasn’t returned to game action in the Grapefruit League this spring. The 26-year-old has been sidelined by a left groin strain, although he did throw a live bullpen session on Wednesday.
Twins (Top 30 prospects)Long shotBrooks Lee, SS (No. 2/MLB No. 18) — Lee’s time is rapidly approaching, but where is the highly touted shortstop going to play? He’s started seven games at shortstop and three at third base this spring while posting a .990 OPS. Yet with an infield of Edouard Julien, Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis locked in, there isn’t room for the 23-year-old right now.
White Sox (Top 30 prospects)LockDominic Fletcher, OF (No. 16) — It’s been a rough Cactus League showing at the plate for Fletcher, who is projected to man right field for the White Sox. The 26-year-old could platoon with right-handed-hitting Kevin Pillar, but the club is impressed with Fletcher’s defense and confidence.
ContendersNick Nastrini, RHP (No. 8) — Rounding out the rotation, Nastrini has shown he has the stuff and moxie to start the year in the Major Leagues. The 24-year-old sports an 0.82 ERA and an 0.82 WHIP spanning 11 innings across four appearances this spring
Jordan Leasure, RHP (No. 18) — Pushing for a bullpen spot, Leasure has posted zeros in eight Cactus League outings. As one of the best eight relievers in camp, Leasure profiles as a closer candidate with the regular season inching closer.
InjuredShane Drohan, LHP (No. 30) — Selected in the Rule 5 Draft from the Red Sox, Drohan was sidelined in February and underwent nerve decompression surgery on his left shoulder. The White Sox hope to start the 25-year-old on a throwing program right as Spring Training ends.
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Angels (Top 30 prospects)LockNolan Schanuel, 1B (No. 1/MLB No. 95) — This is a no-brainer. Schanuel was selected 11th overall in last year’s Draft out of Florida Atlantic and made his Major League debut after just 21 Minor League games. The 22-year-old more than held his own, posting a .732 OPS with a 20/19 K/BB ratio with the Halos.
ContenderBen Joyce, RHP (No. 5) — The Angels have a crowded bullpen, but Joyce’s power arm could nudge him over the other hurlers. The owner of a fastball that reached 105 mph in college, the 23-year-old made his Major League debut last year and fanned 10 in 10 innings. He’s had a rocky spring, so starting the season with Triple-A Salt Lake isn’t out of the question.
Astros (Top 30 prospects)Long shotJoey Loperfido, OF/2B/1B (No. 6) — The left-handed hitter has 1.140 OPS in 29 at-bats this Spring, providing him ample opportunity to remain with the Astros this late into Grapefruit League action. Houston has a crowded outfield, but many people within the orginzation are high on the 24-year-old.
A’s (Top 30 prospects)LocksMason Miller, RHP (No. 2) — The A’s got a brief glimpse of what Miller could do last year, but the hard-throwing righty was sidelined most of the season with tightness in his right forearm. With the 25-year-old likely to pitch solely out of the bullpen this season, Miller and his 103 mph fastball could fill the vacant closer role in Oakland.
Joe Boyle, RHP (No. 10) — Boyle’s command was the biggest concern after the A’s acquired him from the Reds at last year’s Trade Deadline. This spring, the 24-year-old has shown marked improvement, and his 1.69 ERA has him in prime position to be Oakland’s fifth starter.
Mitch Spence, RHP (No. 26) — Spence has been solid this spring, posting a 3.60 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings. The 25-year-old also benefits from being selected — No. 1 overall — in last December’s Rule 5 Draft, meaning that if Oakland wants to send him down at any point this season, he would need to be offered back to his original club (Yankees).
Long shotDarell Hernaiz, SS (No. 5) — The path toward an Opening Day spot was there for Hernaiz, but the acquistion of J.D. Davis probably closes the window for now. The 22-year-old has impressed offensively and defensively this spring, but the A’s will likely want to see the him get everyday at-bats.
Mariners (Top 30 prospects)Long shotEmerson Hancock, RHP (No. 11) –The Mariners rotation is pretty much set heading into Opening Day, but given any hurdles between now and then, Hancock is a good option to slide in. The right-hander boasted a 4.32 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched in Double-A last season and made three starts in the Majors.
Ryan Bliss, 2B/SS (No. 12) — Don’t let Bliss’ 5-foot 6-inch frame fool you, he’s proven to be a threat at the top or the bottom of an order. Seattle has a deep infield group, but Bliss will be a reliable utility infielder who could become an everyday player in the Majors.
Rangers (Top 30 prospects)LocksEvan Carter, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 5) — A spark plug for the club’s lineup from the moment of his arrival in early September last year, Carter has carved out a niche firmly in the middle of the order. After delivering a 1.058 OPS in his first 23 big league regular-season games, he followed that up with a .300/.417/.500 slash line across 72 postseason plate appearances while emerging as the Rangers’ primary three-hole hitter en route to becoming World Series champions.
ContendersWyatt Langford, OF (No. 2/MLB No. 6) — The Rangers first-round pick in last year’s Draft is making the decision hard on the defending World Series champions. Langford has gone deep six times and owns a 1.242 OPS this spring and could be forcing his way into the Rangers’ plans, albeit it as a potential designated hitter. caveat is that designated hitter is the only spot available for the 22-year-old since the Rangers boast a stacked outfield.
Justin Foscue, 2B/3B (No. 5) — Texas’ talented infield provides a tricky path to the Majors for Foscue, however, with Nathaniel Lowe missing the beginning of the season with an oblique strain, the Mississippi State product is penciled in to make the Opening Day roster. Foscue slashed .275/.341/.450 and hit 18 home runs with 84 RBIs in Triple-A last season.
Marc Church, RHP (No. 23) — The back end of the Rangers’ bullpen brought the most questions heading into the offseason and Church has taken that uncertainty and used it to his advantage this spring. The 22-year-old has allowed two runs and owns a 12/3 K/BB ratio in 10 Cactus League innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Braves (Top 30 prospects)None
Marlins (Top 30 prospects)ContenderAnthony Maldonado, RHP (No. 19) — Injuries to the Marlins pitching staff have opened the door for Maldonado, who could find himself in the bullpen to begin the season. The 26-year-old has been solid this spring, striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.
Long shotsDane Myers, OF/3B/1B (No. 14) — While Myers has extended his time in the outfield, he still has two more Minor League options remaining, making him less likely to join the roster despite an extraordinarily strong spring (1.209 OPS and four stolen bases).
Josh Simpson, LHP (No. 25) — The uncertain health of Miami’s hurlers would have given Simpson a slight opening, but he hasn’t pitched since Feb. 27 because of arm discomfort. He has been playing catch, but won’t be ready for Opening Day.
Mets (Top 30 prospects)InjuredRonny Mauricio, 2B/SS/OF (No. 6) — It would have been a very interesting spring for Mauricio and the Mets had he not torn his ACL during winter ball in December. The 22-year-old underwent surgery in the first week of January and will be sidelined from eight to 12 months.
Nationals (Top 30 prospects)ContenderTrey Lipscomb, INF (No. 16) — Lipscomb has carried a hot bat throughout Grapefruit League play, posting a .964 OPS with seven RBIs and four extra-base hits. Strong stats notwithstanding, it’s the 23-year-old’s versatility that has inmpressed the Nats to the point of giving Lipscomb a legitimate chance at making the Opening Day roster.
Nasim Nuñez, 2B/SS (No. 19) — After being selected in the Rule 5 Draft by the Nationals, Nuñez could find a utility or bench role alongside Jesse Winker and Ildemaro Vargas to begin the season. The former Marlin has not had a strong spring, but if he fails to crack the roster, he will have to be offered back to Miami.
Long shotsDylan Crews, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 7); James Wood, OF (No. 2/MLB No. 14); Brady House 3B (No. 3/MLB No. 48); Robert Hassell III, OF (No. 8); Jacob Young, OF (No. 18); Drew Millas, C (No. 20); Israel Pineda, C (No. 26) — All are still in big league camp with less than a week to play, but with most needing more Minor League time and roster spots limited, they’re extremely unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster.
Phillies (Top 30 prospects)Long shotOrion Kerkering, RHP (No. 6) — While he could make the Opening Day roster, Kerkering — who appeared in three 2023 regular-season games and seven more in the postseason — is behind other pitchers in camp after coming down with the flu. Chances are the 22-year-old will be an early addition to the club next month, but he will likely need more time to ramp up.
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
Brewers (Top 30 prospects)LocksJackson Chourio, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 2) — Locked up on a long-term deal, Chourio appears to be on his way to New York for the Brewers’ Opening Day tilt with the Mets. The recently turned 20-year-old has enjoyed a solid Cactus League.
Joey Ortiz, INF (No. 5/MLB No. 63) — The Brewers tested out Sal Frelick at third base this spring, adding an extra layer of versatility to the roster. But even with Frelick taking reps at the hot corner, the starting third baseman should be Ortiz, a slick and natural fielder Milwaukee acquired from Baltimore in the Corbin Burnes trade in February. Ortiz made his Major League debut for the Orioles in 2023, going 7-for-33 in 15 games.
Long shotsJacob Misiorowski, RHP (No. 2/MLB No. 33) — In his lone Cactus League appearance, Misiorowski struck out the side, allowing just one base runner via a free pass. He continued that run of success at Spring Breakout, and though he remains in big league camp, it doesn’t appear there is a spot for him in the rotation to begin the year.
Brock Wilken, 3B (No. 7) — With Ortiz projected to start at third base, Wilken is likely bound for the Minor Leagues. The 2023 first-rounder reached Double-A in his first professional season, then carried his hot bat over into Spring Training.
Cardinals (Top 30 prospects)LockMasyn Winn, SS (No. 1/MLB No. 43) — During Spring Breakout, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed Winn will be the Opening Day shortstop for St. Louis. Winn struggled offensively in his Major League debut last September and has not hit particularly well in Grapefruit League action, but his defense — and arm, in particular — continue to stand out.
ContendersVictor Scott II, OF (No. 4) — While the Cardinals build out their outfield, they will be without Tommy Edman (right wrist) and Lars Nootbaar (ribs) on Opening Day, keeping Scott in big league camp. The 2023 Minor League co-stolen base leader and Gold Glover has flashed his speed and defensive prowess this spring while posting a .409 OBP and .777 OPS.
Ryan Fernandez, RHP (No. 25) — A Rule 5 Draft selection from the Red Sox, Fernandez has made eight relief appearances for the Cardinals this spring, battling for one of the final bullpen spots on the Major League roster.
Long shotsThomas Saggese, INF (No. 5) — Coming over from the Rangers at the Trade Deadline, Saggese dominated with his bat in the Texas League. He’s been as advertised in Grapefruit League too, posting a four-hit game with six RBIs on March 10. But with an experienced bench in the Major Leagues, his season will likely start in the Minors.
Pedro Pagés, C (No. 16) — Added to the 40-man roster in the offseason, Pagés offers depth at the catcher position behind Willson Contreras and Iván Herrera.
César Prieto, INF (No. 19) — Prieto also was acquired at the Trade Deadline, and with the same logjam ahead of him, he’s likely ticketed for the Minors despite a .904 OPS this spring.
Cubs (Top 30 prospects)LockMichael Busch, INF (No. 4/MLB No. 51) — The Cubs acquired Busch from the Dodgers in the offseason — a move that benefited the infielder’s future as a starter in his second Major League season. Busch played four positions for Los Angeles in 27 games before landing in Chicago, where he’s projected to be the Opening Day first baseman. The left-handed hitting infielder has been as advertised at the plate with an .862 OPS in the Cactus League.
Jordan Wicks, LHP (No. 9) — With Jameson Taillon (lower back) expected to start the season on the injured list, there was a slot open in the starting rotation … and Wicks pitched his way into it. The 24-year-old didn’t earn it by default either, compiling a 2.60 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings so far this spring.
ContendersAlexander Canario, OF (No. 12) — In the mix as a bench bat for the Cubs, Canario could platoon against left-handed pitchers as a fourth outfielder.
Luke Little, LHP (No. 16) – As the lone left-handed reliever on the 40-man roster, Little has made the most of his opportunities this spring. He’s tossed seven scoreless frames coming off his first taste of the Majors in 2023, when he struck out 12 and was unscored upon in 6 2/3 innings.
Pirates (Top 30 prospects)ContenderJared Jones, RHP (No. 3/MLB No. 62) — Pirates manager Derek Shelton has said Jones is one of the pitchers in competition for a job, and he’s done nothing but impress given the opportunity. The 2020 second-rounder has allowed two unearned runs in 11 1/3 innings and is a strong candidate to break camp as a member of the Bucs’ rotation.
Reds (Top 30 prospects)SuspendedNoelvi Marte, 3B/SS (No. 1/MLB No. 21) — MLB suspended Marte on March 8 after the infielder tested positive for Boldenone, a banned anabolic-androgenic steroid. As a result of the 80-game suspension, Marte will not be eligible for the 2024 postseason roster, should the Reds advance.
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-backs (Top 30 prospects)ContenderBryce Jarvis, RHP (No. 29) — Jarvis remains with the Major League club as he continues to audition for the fifth spot in the rotation. Jarvis made his big league debut last year and pitched well down the stretch for the reigning NL champions.
Giants (Top 30 prospects)LockKyle Harrison, LHP (No. 1/MLB No. 23) — The left-hander is part of San Francisco’s big three with Logan Webb and newly signed Blake Snell. Harrison made seven Major League appearances last season with promising results. The 22-year-old has fanned 11 batters in 9 1/3 innings this spring.
ContendersMarco Luciano, SS (No. 2/MLB No. 39) — At one point, Luciano was a lock to be the Giants’ new shortstop with the departure of Brandon Crawford. But with Nick Ahmed, who the Giants signed to a Minor League deal at the beginning of Spring Training, swinging the bat well a potential roadblock has popped up for Luciano’s Opening Day hopes.
Mason Black, RHP (No. 8) — Black is vying to be part of a rotation that became much more formidable with the addition of Snell. But the 24-year-old has had an uneven spring, diminishing his chances.
Long shotLanden Roupp, RHP (No. 12) — Armed with one of the best curveballs shown by prospects this spring, it’s easy to see how he could crack a spot in the bullpen. A lack of experience works against him — he’s only pitched as high as Double-A — but the talent is there.
Padres (Top 30 prospects)LocksJackson Merrill, SS/OF (No. 2/MLB No. 12) — At 20 years old, Merrill became the 10th Opening Day center fielder under the age of 21, joining greats like Ken Griffey Jr., Andruw Jones and Willie Mays on the short list.
Graham Pauley, 3B/2B/OF (No. 8) — In October, Pauley was an unlikely omission from the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. Fast-forward to March and the 23-year-old was on the Opening Day roster and made the trip with the club to Seoul, Korea.
Rockies (Top 30 prospects)Long shotsGreg Jones, OF/SS (No. 23) — Jones joined the club Thursday in a one-for-one swap with the Rays for left-handed pitcher Joe Rock. Rockies manager Bud Black quickly praised his positional flexibility and dynamic speed, noting it also comes with some power.
Victor Vodnik, RHP (No. 25) — Vodnik’s debut in the Majors wasn’t ideal, but the 24-year-old still has a promising arsenal that could help him develop into a reliable reliever. He gave up 11 hits in 8 2/3 innings but did strike out nine batters this spring.