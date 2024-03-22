Here’s every ranked prospect still in camp — and odds of making their teams

Phillies (Top 30 prospects)Long shotOrion Kerkering, RHP (No. 6) — While he could make the Opening Day roster, Kerkering — who appeared in three 2023 regular-season games and seven more in the postseason — is behind other pitchers in camp after coming down with the flu. Chances are the 22-year-old will be an early addition to the club next month, but he will likely need more time to ramp up.