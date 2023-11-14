Guardians 

Here’s every team’s hardest roster decision ahead of the Rule 5 Draft

November 13th, 2023

Teams have until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday to set their 40-man rosters and protect players from the Rule 5 Draft, which will be held on Dec. 6 at the Winter Meetings. We’ve tracked every organization’s ranked prospects who are Rule 5-eligible here.

There are six Top 100 Prospects who require protection, starting with Rockies middle infielder Adael Amador (No. 21), and they’re all virtual locks to join 40-man rosters before the deadline. But a lot of decisions won’t be nearly that easy.

