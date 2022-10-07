Here’s how all 12 postseason teams were built

On the one hand, the Cards struck at just the right moment to acquire NL MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt (7.8 WAR) and Nolan Arenado (7.9 WAR) in trades. On the other, the Cardinals may have won the NL Central on the strength of 13 different drafted players, one more than Cleveland for most in the playoffs. No one else has more than seven. Tommy Edman (6.3) and closer Ryan Helsley (2.7) are perhaps the biggest names there, but young players Brendan Donovan (4.1) and Lars Nootbaar (2.2) did their parts to keep the wheel turning in St. Louis. Notably, Albert Pujols — he of the 1999 13th round — counts as a free agent for these purposes since he returned to the Cardinals for the first time in 11 years last offseason. But if you want to count the 703-homer hitter as a homegrown talent, who are we to stop you?