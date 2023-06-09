Here’s how all 30 teams are celebrating Play Ball Weekend
From youth leagues to the Major Leagues, the baseball and softball universe will celebrate the love of the game shared all over the world during Play Ball Weekend.
This global event is intended to inspire participation in baseball and softball through activities hosted by MLB, MiLB and partner league clubs, as well as MLB’s international offices throughout the world from Friday and through Sunday.
Here is a rundown of how Major League clubs are celebrating Play Ball Weekend:
AL East
Blue JaysThe Blue Jays will host a youth clinic on Saturday at Parc La Fontaine in Montreal, Que., for kids ages 8-12. Participants will have an opportunity to receive a complimentary 2023 MLB.TV subscription, exclusive access to virtual and in-person youth softball and baseball programming, discounts on select, eligible MLB licensed merchandise and equipment and more.
OriolesThe Orioles will team up with Nike for a clinic on Friday, in partnership with the Curtis Bay and Bay Brook Elementary and Middle School. The clinic will feature coaching sessions with O’s alumni Al Bumbry and Larry Bigbie, and a special visit from Oriole Bird.
RaysThe Rays will host a Rays Baseball Magic Clinic on Saturday at Tropicana Field for children from Buddy Baseball, a non-competitive recreational league serving the Tampa Bay community for children ages 8 to 22 with unique abilities. The children will get to experience Play Ball Weekend at Tropicana Field alongside their buddies, parents, coaches and chaperones.
Attendees will go through various stations on the field, receiving instruction on hitting, pitching and fielding. Several Rays players are expected to join the clinic. After the clinic, lunch will be provided, among other activities such as mascot appearances and Rays Touch Tank experiences. Clinic participants will receive complimentary tickets for the 4:10 pm game against the Rangers.
Red SoxThe Red Sox will stage a takeover at the Miracle League of Massachusetts in Acton, Mass., on Saturday. The Miracle League is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization that gives children with disabilities a chance to play baseball as part of an organized league at no cost.
Among the planned features: an appearance by Wally the mascot, a live DJ, a pizza party and Cornhole and Jenga.
YankeesThroughout the summer, the Yankees are teaming up with the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Blue Chips Program, the New York City Parks & Recreation Department (NYCParks) and the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) to implement a program designed to keep area youth off the local streets.
Each Tuesday and Wednesday evening during the months of July and August — when many organized leagues have concluded — approximately 300 youth from the Bronx ages 12-18 will have the opportunity to take part in tournament-style baseball games at Elston Gene Howard Field — the site of the original Yankee Stadium.
AL Central
GuardiansThe 95th annual State Baseball Tournament will take place on Saturday in Akron, Ohio, home of the Double-A RubberDucks. Also, the High-A Lake County Captains will team up with D-BAT Solon to host a free on-field camp at Classic Auto Group Park. Attendees will have the chance to meet and greet with Guardians players.
The Guardians will host Play Ball Weekend at Progressive Field on Sunday. Tickets will be available by attending the Play Ball Lake County Camp, Akron RubberDucks OHSAA baseball games or by invitation.
RoyalsThe Royals RBI baseball and softball program will play games on Friday and Saturday at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy. The Royals will hold a skills competition Friday at Johnson County 3&2 (18300 W 87th Street Lenexa, KS 66220). Teams that register will have a chance to experience Royals batting practice at Kauffman Stadium.
TigersIn partnership with MLB, USA Baseball and USA softball, the Tigers will host a Play Ball clinic to encourage kids to get out and get active. The event will take place at the Wayne State University Athletic Facility on Saturday, and participants will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary 2023 MLB.TV yearly subscription, exclusive access for the participant(s) to virtual and in-person youth softball and baseball programming, discounts on select, eligible MLB licensed merchandise and equipment and more.
TwinsOn Friday, the Twins will host a Pitch, Hit & Run event at CHS Field. They’ll also hold a Twins Community Fund Youth Softball Clinic at Otsego Prairie Park later in the afternoon.
On Saturday, the Twins will hold three events: a Twins Community Fund Youth Baseball Clinic at Dodge Middle School, an Inspire Play Jamboree at the Neiman Sports Complex and another clinic at the North Minneapolis Football Field.
On Sunday, an MLB Jr. HR Derby will take place at Minnetonka Softball Fields, followed by a Twins Girls Baseball ID Combine at Parade Stadium. The third event on Sunday will be a Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing Clinic at Armstrong High School.
White SoxThe White Sox will host a free Play Ball clinic on Friday at Mt. Greenwood Fields. Professional coaches from the White Sox organization will instruct children on throwing, hitting, fielding, and baserunning, but more importantly, they will be taught how to love the game of baseball.
AL West
AngelsThe Angels will welcome 750 young athletes to their free youth baseball and softball clinics at The Great Park Baseball Stadium in Irvine, Calif., on Saturday. Participants will take the field with Angels players, alumni, coaches, and volunteers to learn various aspects of the game, including hitting, fielding and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Each participant will receive an Angels hat, T-shirt, game ticket vouchers and a plastic bat and ball set for at-home play.
AstrosThe Astros Youth Academy will host two free Play Ball events. The first will take place Friday, in conjunction with the Astros Youth Academy summer camp. Saturday’s event with Special Olympics Texas will also be held at the Youth Academy. Both events will include fun activities, recreational baseball games and drills with staff and kids.
AthleticsThe A’s are hosting a free event as part of Play Ball Weekend on Saturday that will feature family-friendly baseball activities, including baseball and softball skills stations, games and more, at the Coliseum. This event is geared toward kids 4-15 years old.
MarinersYouth in communities in each of the Mariners’ five-state market will have access to free and fun Play Ball events as part of the Mariners On BASE 365 program. In 2023, with support from Microsoft, the Mariners will be partnering with baseball and softball organizations to host Play Ball Fests and Play Ball Pop-Ups, and engaging with community organizations, school districts, and cities to bring the joy of Play Ball to communities across the region.
With a goal of serving over 1,500 youth through this initiative, every child will receive a Play Ball kit including a Mariners drawstring bag, water bottle, and bat and ball set, plus a chance to play ball in a fun and supportive environment.
RangersIn collaboration with Major League Baseball, the Rangers annually host Play Ball Weekend to grow youth baseball and softball in the North Texas community. On Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, athletes ages 13-18 are invited to participate in the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Clinic, where they’ll work with Major League legends as part of Rangers Youth Academy 18U summer baseball programing. Participants will work with former players to improve every aspect of their game while learning valuable lessons along the way.
Also Friday at 7 p.m., Rangers Nike RBI baseball teams, the Wildcats & Down East face off under the Friday night lights at Johnny Oates Field with a special appearance from mascot Rangers Captain who will distribute Play Ball bat and ball sets to lucky fans in the stands.
On Sunday, the Rangers will host a Play Ball event, giving young kids the opportunity to play on a big league field. The event will feature fun activities for athletes ages 7-14, including hitting, fielding and baserunning drills, as well as some friendly competitions. Plus, every participant will take home a Rangers Play Ball T-shirt and bat and ball set.
NL East
BravesThe Braves supported two events in Auburn, Ala., on June 8 — Pitch, Hit, Run and a Jr. Home Run Derby. PHR events provide boys and girls an opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills, with the opportunity of earning a chance to attend and compete for a championship during the 2023 MLB World Series. The Jr. Home Run Derby is a free event series for softball and baseball players to showcase their hitting skills, and potentially earn a spot at the National Finals, which take place during 2023 All-Star Week.
MarlinsOn Friday, a Marlins RBI game will be given “The Show” treatment at Hialeah Youth Academy — a live DJ, bilingual PA announcer, in-game host, Billy the Marlin and Marlins Mermaids will be on-site to deliver an in-game entertainment “takeover” at Babcock Park. Also on Friday, Marlins RBI teams will be playing at multiple fields throughout Miami and Broward County, Fla.
On Saturday, the Marlins will host Play Ball Weekend Beach Baseball at Sandy’s Beach. The event will feature a mini-HR Derby on a “Sandlot” Field along with several instructional skills stations. The stations will include hitting, pitching and agilities, providing an overall introduction to the fundamentals of baseball and softball. Guests will also be able to enjoy music, food kiosks from the adjacent Farmer’s Market and additional play activities on the beach. Each participant at the event will receive a Play Ball bat and ball set.
On Sunday, the Marlins will hold a Pitch, Hit & Run competition at Pembroke Shores Park in Pembroke Pines from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pitch Hit & Run is a free competition for boys and girls ages 7-14 and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. Each participant at the event will receive a bat and ball set.
MetsThe Mets will hold a Pitch, Hit & Run competition at Leavitts Park in Flushing, N.Y., on Saturday.
NationalsThe Nationals will hold two Play Ball and Summer Reading events on Saturday in the Washington Metropolitan area for kids ages 5-14. The events will be held at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, in partnership with the District of Columbia Public Library, and at St. James Flagship in Springfield, Va.
There will be a book reading with MiLB players and several baseball and softball activities led by the Nationals and the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.
PhilliesThe Phillies will host Pitch, Hit & Run competitions for baseball and softball at the Phillies Urban Youth Academy on Saturday. They’ll also host baseball and softball games at Ashburn Field and Showcase Field.
NL Central
BrewersThe Brewers will hold a Play Ball event at Baran Park on Saturday. Brewers alumni, local high school baseball athletes and baseball coaches will lead special skill-developing activities for children ages 5 to 12.
CardinalsThe Cardinals Play Ball event, presented by Nike, is geared toward children ages 3-13 and will take place on Friday at Busch Stadium. Participants will receive two tickets to the Cardinals game, a Cardinals Nike T-shirt, one Play Ball bat and ball set, 25 percent off a purchase made at Cardinals Nation Restaurant and Bar, discounted admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum and a 10 percent off promo code for a 2024 Cardinals Kids Club Membership.
CubsThe Cubs are hosting a youth baseball and softball festival on Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gallagher Way on Clark St. Among the highlights: kids will play catch, take swings in the batting tunnel, meet Clark the Cub, enjoy face painting, baseball-themed balloon art and more. Participants will receive a complimentary Cubs Play Ball plastic bat and ball set.
PiratesOn Friday, the Pirates will activate a Play Ball experience and open house at Bianco School of Baseball from 4-9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to take part in various baseball and softball activities scattered throughout the facility.
On Saturday, the Pirates will host a free Play Ball clinic at PNC Park for kids ages 5 to 14 who are looking to be introduced to the game of baseball.
RedsOn Friday, the Reds Community Fund and PNC are hosting a volunteer clean-up day at LeBlond Field. Ceremonies will follow with appearances by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and former Red Sam LeCure. The event will feature a Play Ball takeover with Reds mascots and Reds Rally Pack, along with a softball game.
Additionally, a USA Softball C-Metro tournament begins in Mason, Ohio, and continues through the weekend. On Sunday, the Reds will host a local Pitch, Hit, & Run event at the Reds Youth Academy for boys and girls ages 7-14. Kids in attendance at Play Ball Weekend events will receive a bat and ball set, T-shirt and tickets to a future Reds game.
NL West
D-backsThe Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, Talking Stick Resort, Resolution Copper and Nike held the 23rd Annual D-backs Inter-Tribal Youth Baseball & Softball Tournament from June 3-7, an event that supported Native American youth athletes.
DodgersThe Dodgers are partnering with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) with a Play Ball day planned at Holly Park in the City of Hawthorne on Saturday. Dodger Days are community resource fairs located at Dodger Dreamfield locations where Dodger Dreamteam players and their families have access to educational and transportation resources, health screenings, food, giveaways and more.
Dodgers Dreamteam participants from the City of Hawthorne and surrounding area will have the chance to participate in a baseball clinic taught by instructors from the Dodgers Training Academy and Dodger alumni. The Play Ball activation will include various baseball and softball skills stations with a “carnival-style” layout. These stations will include Quick Ball, infield drills, outfield drills, pitching and a Home Run Derby activity.
GiantsIn honor of MLB’s Play Ball Weekend, the Giants Community Fund will be hosting Play Ball Events Friday through Sunday. Play Ball events are free, pop-up, hour-long clinics held in communities throughout Northern California and Nevada. The introductory environment creates a fun and accessible space for youth ages 5-13 to learn baseball/softball skills and drills ahead of the Junior Giants season.
PadresThe Padres will partner with Marine Corps Recruit Depot to host a free two-hour youth baseball and softball clinic on Saturday. Military kids in attendance can expect to learn the fundamentals of baseball through a series of unique drills and stations put on by the coaches of the official youth baseball and softball camps of the San Diego Padres. All kids in attendance will receive a free shirt and wiffle ball set.
On Sunday, the Padres and MLB are teaming up to host a free two-hour youth baseball clinic for 200 little leaguers by bringing a unique and larger than life baseball diamond design to a local field. The hope is that the imaginative field will inspire kids to go out and play baseball. Each kid in attendance will receive a Play Ball Weekend T-shirt, stickers and a Play Ball bat and ball set provided by Franklin Sports.
RockiesThe Rockies will host eight clinics with regional nonprofits teaching baseball and softball. For Play Ball Weekend, they will be hosting all clubs from The Metro Denver Boys and Girls Club at our annual Play Ball clinic. Rockies players and front office staff will join the Boys and Girls Club executive team to host a morning of baseball and softball for all.
In addition, the Rockies will host pregame youth parades prior to each game during Play Ball weekend. Each day, 1,000 local area youth baseball and softball players will walk the warning track prior to each game.