Here’s how all 30 teams are celebrating Play Ball Weekend

On Saturday, the Marlins will host Play Ball Weekend Beach Baseball at Sandy’s Beach. The event will feature a mini-HR Derby on a “Sandlot” Field along with several instructional skills stations. The stations will include hitting, pitching and agilities, providing an overall introduction to the fundamentals of baseball and softball. Guests will also be able to enjoy music, food kiosks from the adjacent Farmer’s Market and additional play activities on the beach. Each participant at the event will receive a Play Ball bat and ball set.