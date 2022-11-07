Here’s how Guardians prospects fared in Fall Stars Game

CardinalsWith Jordan Walker (MLB’s No. 6 prospect) batting cleanup and Connor Thomas (St. Louis’ No. 24 prospect) getting the start for the NL, the Cards were well-represented from the first pitch. Thomas turned in a 1-2-3 first, recording a strikeout and plowed through the frame on eight pitches. Walker bashed an automatic double to plate two runs in the fifth and finished 1-for-5 with a run scored. Masyn Winn (MLB No. 51) entered as a pinch-runner just before Walker’s two-bagger and dropped jaws with an incredible throw from shortstop in the ninth inning. Things got especially interesting for Cards fans at the bottom of that frame, when the AL team borrowed sixth-ranked prospect Tink Hence to record the final out of frame, which he did, getting fellow Cards prospect Walker to line out to right.