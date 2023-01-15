Here’s how the Guardians stack up against AL Central rivals

With a new manager and healthier players, the White Sox can probably be penciled in for a few more wins this year. Losing Jos? Abreu to the Astros will certainly be a big blow for the offense, while the club has replaced the 2020 AL MVP’s production with outfielder Andrew Benintendi (who has three seasons with at least 15 homers) thus far. The rotation boasts a familiar face in Mike Clevinger, after Chicago signed him to a one-year deal in December. But with his injury history after leaving Cleveland in ’20, it’s hard to predict exactly what he’ll bring to the table.