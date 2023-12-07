Here’s how the Rule 5 Draft affected Cleveland’s Top 30 Prospects list

The Georgia high school standout is a three-tool player, but he is near elite in those three areas. His 70-grade speed is evident both in the field and on the bases (he stole 52 bags in 2023), his 70-grade fielding is visible from his quick hands and smooth actions and his 65-grade arm allows him to make all sorts of throws from around the diamond. His hitting and power tools, however, are below average. Across four Minor League seasons, he has hit seven home runs and eclipsed a .250 batting average just once, when he hit .251 in 2022.