Here’s one lit Fourth of July celebration from every farm system

Rockies: Fireworks (and also dinosaurs), July 4-5 (High-A Spokane Indians)The Spokane Indians will shoot off fireworks following the July 4 ballgame, which probably goes without saying. Fireworks will also be a part of the July 5 game, but that evening will also include dinosaurs. These creatures, long extinct by the time America established its independence, will be at Avista Stadium as part of a “special traveling exhibit.” Hopefully they won’t be spooked by the fireworks but, then again, you can only go extinct once. Tickets »