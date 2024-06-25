Here’s one lit Fourth of July celebration from every farm system
2:27 PM UTC
Have you made plans for the Fourth yet? If not, we’re here to help. If so, change ’em! There’s no better way to celebrate America’s Independence Day than taking in a baseball game amid your compatriots.
Just about every Minor League team — the Vancouver Canadians being possibly (and understandably) the only exception — has a Fourth of July celebration of some kind, with many marking the holiday with festivities on July 3 and a few with multigame promos.
Below you’ll find one standout from every farm system; check your closest team’s calendar if you don’t see it listed.
Jump to: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue Jays: Independence Day Eve with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, July 3 (Triple-A Buffalo Bisons)Hark! The ringing of freedom has never sounded so good. In an annual tradition, the Bisons host their friends from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to celebrate the Fourth with a postgame concert and fireworks show. This year’s iteration is on the eve — also known as July 3. Tickets »
Orioles: Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, July 3 (Triple-A Norfolk Tides)The Tides’ promotional calendar boasts a whopping 13 postgame fireworks shows, so you know the one they break out for the Fourth is going to be a real humdinger. This year’s also happens to fall on one of Norfolk’s “Wine Down Wednesdays,” giving fans the opportunity to toast the red, white and blue with a discounted glass of red or white. Tickets »
Rays: Independence Day Celebration T-shirt Giveaway, July 4 (Double-A Montgomery Biscuits)The Montgomery Biscuits have played occasional games as the Greenbow Biscuits since rolling out a “Forrest Gump”-related promotion in 2018 — Greenbow, Ala., being the fictional hometown of the titular character in that 1994 film. The Greenbow Biscuits logo set is appropriately nostalgia-soaked and irresistibly charming, and the Biscuits are giving away T-shirts with a patriotic take on that look to the first 1,000 fans age 15 or older on July 4. Even if you miss out on the shirt, you’ll enjoy a postgame fireworks show. Tickets »
Red Sox: Fourth of July Fireworks (feat. Oil Can Boyd), July 4 (Triple-A Worcester Red Sox)On Throwback Thursdays, the WooSox give fans the opportunity to meet Red Sox legends at the onsite Sherwood Diner. On Independence Day, the featured star is none other than Oil Can Boyd, who threw 10 complete games for the 1986 American League champs. After the game, watch the WooSox light up the night. Tickets »
Yankees: Independence Day Celebration (Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders)The RailRiders are promising “an extended holiday fireworks spectacular!” But this night also offers fans an opportunity to contribute to something bigger than the best grand finale. The team will suit up in custom Independence Day jerseys, which will be auctioned off postgame to benefit Camp Freedom, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit organization that provides outdoor adventures to disabled vets and first responders. Tickets »
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
Guardians: United States Air Force Band of Flight pregame concert, July 4 (Triple-A Columbus Clippers)The Clippers’ Huntington Park is about 70 miles east of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which is home to the United States Air Force Band of Flight. On the afternoon of the Fourth, Columbus fans can come out and hear a pregame concert at the ballyard before taking in the Clippers hosting the Toledo Mud Hens. Tickets »
Royals: Red, White & Boom!!, July 3 (High-A Quad Cities River Bandits)If you like the Fourth of July and you like baseball, chances are you’re going to like a fireworks spectacle — provided by two barges on the Mississippi River — after a game at Modern Woodmen Park. That gem of Davenport is also home to classic summertime attractions like a beautiful Ferris wheel, a carousel and other such rides and amusements. Tickets »
Tigers: Rock N Blast, July 2-3 (Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens)The Mud Hens’ philosophy pertaining to the Fourth of July is simple and impossible to argue with. “There’s nothing more American,” the club contends, “than rock-n-roll, baseball and fireworks.” Fans in the Toledo area will get to try on this philosophy, as the Mud Hens boogie down with their inaugural “Rock N Blast” celebration, with postgame concerts on both nights and the club’s biggest fireworks show of the year on Wednesday. Tickets »
Twins: It’s A Party in the U.S. Yay!, July 4 (Triple-A St. Paul Saints)The Saints break out the big eats and the big booms for the Fourth with a “Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show” for their Party in the U.S. Yay! celebration. After the Saints’ evening tilt against the Gwinnett Stripers (Braves), fans can walk the field to patronize any of a number of food trucks before settling in for the fireworks show. Tickets »
White Sox: SkyShow Fireworks Spectacular, July 4 (Triple-A Charlotte Knights)The Knights — who, it must be said, are to be trusted when they promise a big promo — are offering fans a seat to “the largest fireworks show in the Southeast” at the ballpark that has one of the Minors’ best skyline views. Charlotte will also wear specialty patriotic jerseys in the game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins), with the jerseys to be auctioned off after. Tickets »
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Angels: Independence Day Game, July 4 (Triple-A Salt Lake Bees)The Salt Lake Bees’ Smith Ballpark features a breathtaking view of the Wasatch Mountains — if you’ve never been to the region, you’ll still recognize the range’s rugged majesty from the Paramount Pictures logo. Might this be the best place in the Minors to catch a fireworks show? Tickets »
Astros: Independence Day Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza, Jersey Auction and Giveaway, July 4 (Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys)The Space Cowboys will take the field in specialty patriotic jerseys, which will be auctioned off the players’ backs after the game to raise money for Grace After Fire — a Houston-based nonprofit organization working to “serve and empower women Veterans and their families during their transition from military to civilian life.” The first 2,000 fans through the gate get a free replica of the jerseys, and everybody’s welcome to enjoy the postgame fireworks show, of course. Tickets »
Athletics: Independence Day Celebration with Vintage Baseball, July 3 (High-A Lansing Lugnuts)The Lugnuts’ postgame fireworks show will feature patriotic music and be their biggest pyrotechnic display of the season, but the fun really pops off pregame. The Capital Baseball Club of Lansing — which plays the game according to 1864 rules — takes on the Chelsea Monitors in a vintage game a couple hours before the High-A affiliate of the A’s plays. Tickets »
Mariners: Independence Day Celebration with Hat Auction, July 3 (High-A Everett AquaSox)Fans have the option of buying a ticket that includes dinner at a pregame picnic (starting at 6 p.m., an hour before gametime), and the Everett squad will take the field in special Independence Day caps that will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to the team’s community fund. The AquaSox will end the evening with a big fireworks show. Tickets »
Rangers: Independence Day Extravaganza feat. Great American Hickory Hot Dog Eating Contest (High-A Hickory Crawdads)A half hour before the game starts, fans can gobble up history in the making, as the Crawdads host the second annual Great American Hickory Hot Dog Eating Contest. After a thrilling evening of feats gastronomical and athletic alike, take in the postgame fireworks spectacle. Tickets »
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Braves: Thirsty Thursday Blues N’ Brews, July 4 (Double-A Mississippi Braves)The July 4 game at Trustmark Park, home of the Mississippi Braves, will of course feature fireworks. It will also feature a celebration of the state’s musical legacy, as the team will wear their Thirsty Thursday “Blues N’ Brews” uniforms. This all results in a deeply American triumvirate: cold beer, blues music and fireworks. Tickets »
Marlins: Independence Day Celebration With Hat Giveaway, July 3 (Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp)Do shrimp love America? Jacksonville’s shrimp sure do. The first 2,000 fans who attend the team’s Independence Day Celebration — taking place July 3 — will receive a patriotic Jumbo Shrimp hat. The team says that the hats will be “perfect to keep the fireworks debris out of your hair as freedom rains down from above.” Tickets »
Mets: Joey Chestnut bobblehead, July 3 (High-A Brooklyn Cyclones)Joey Chestnut will not be permitted to compete in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, because he endorsed a rival hot dog brand. The Cyclones, located just down the street from the original Nathan’s, nonetheless still recognize Chestnut as their king. Just check out the bobblehead they’ll be giving away on July 3. Tickets »
Nationals: Fireworks, fireworks and more fireworks, July 4-6 (Triple-A Rochester Red Wings)What happening at Rochester’s Innovative Field from July 4-6? The better question is what isn’t happening. Three nights of fireworks are augmented by patriotic jerseys (7/4), an appearance by inflatable mascot crew ZOOperstars (7/5), a performance by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (7/6) and much, much more. Tickets »
Phillies: Red, White and BlueClaws, July 4 (High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws)The BlueClaws’ Fourth of July celebration features Thirsty Thursday drink specials and a postgame opportunity for kids to run the bases. Fireworks return the next night, on an evening highlighted by a Phillie Phanatic appearance (the Phillies are on the road, you see, and the Phanatic gets bored easily). Tickets »
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
Brewers: Military Appreciation Night w/ patriotic hat giveaway (High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers)Convey your love for America via a hat featuring a snake wrapping itself around the side of a red, white and blue W. It all makes sense in the context of the Appleton-based Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, who are also offering $3.00 beers and brats and, of course, shooting off fireworks. Tickets »
Cardinals: Fans-on-field fireworks w/ postgame concert, July 4 (Double-A Springfield Cardinals)Following the conclusion of the July 4 ballgame, Springfield Cardinals fans are invited onto the field to watch a concert and fireworks. The Missouri-based ballclub is offering fireworks on each of the next two evenings as well, but fans will have to stay in their seats for those. Tickets »
Cubs: Citizenship Ceremony, July 4 (Triple-A Iowa Cubs)Since 2009, the Des Moines-based Iowa Cubs have centered their Independence Day festivities on a pregame citizenship ceremony for immigrants who have completed the requirements necessary to become an American citizen. These new Americans will then partake in the most American activity possible: watching a baseball game on the Fourth of July. Tickets »
Pirates: July Fourth Celebration (Triple-A Indianapolis Indians)Indianapolis’s Victory Field, located in the heart of downtown, is a memorable location from which to see a fireworks display. The pyrotechnics will be preceded by — you guessed it — a baseball game. The Indians will take the field wearing appropriately patriotic red, white and blue jerseys. Tickets »
Reds: Independence Day Fireworks, July 4 (Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts)Lookout for Fourth of July fireworks at Chattanooga’s AT&T Field, as the team promises they will be “spectacular.” Stick around the next night for even more fireworks, which are also promised to be spectacular. There will be no fireworks on July 6, spectacular or otherwise, but the Lookouts are giving away an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead that promises to be spectacular. Tickets »
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-backs: Independence Day Celebration, July 3 (Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles)The Sod Poodles are playing the Midland RockHounds on July 3, but there will otherwise be nothing mid about the team’s Independence Day celebration. The name of the Sod Poodles’ ballpark (HODGETOWN) and mascot (RUCKUS) are both capitalized, which gives an indication of how the team operates. Get ready for FIREWORKS. Tickets »
Dodgers: Fireworks Extravaganza (x3), July 4-6 (Double-A Tulsa Drillers)Extravaganza is an attention-grabbing word, not to be used lightly. If you’re promising an extravaganza you have to deliver an extravaganza, and the Drillers are confident they will do so from July 4-6. Back-to-back-to-back fireworks extravaganzas are taking place at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field, following games against the Wichita Wind Surge. Wind Surge and fireworks usually don’t mix well, but nothing can disrupt an extravaganza. Tickets »
Giants: Super Blast Fireworks, July 4 (Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels)Richmond’s The Diamond, a hulking concrete edifice built in the 1980s, is a fun and unique place to see a game. It’s even more fun when the ballgame is followed by Super Blast Fireworks, a description that only applies to select postgame displays. The Super Blast Fireworks on July 4 will be followed by two nights of In Your Face Fireworks, a description that is not meant to be taken literally. Tickets »
Padres: Fireworks Spectacular, July 4 (Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas)A wise man once said, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” The El Paso Chihuahuas operate according to this principle; they may be diminutive dogs, but they go all out in everything they do. The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Southwest University Field is a case in point. The Chihuahuas promise that it will be an “unforgettable spectacle,” so prepare to carry the experience with you for the rest of your days. Tickets »
Rockies: Fireworks (and also dinosaurs), July 4-5 (High-A Spokane Indians)The Spokane Indians will shoot off fireworks following the July 4 ballgame, which probably goes without saying. Fireworks will also be a part of the July 5 game, but that evening will also include dinosaurs. These creatures, long extinct by the time America established its independence, will be at Avista Stadium as part of a “special traveling exhibit.” Hopefully they won’t be spooked by the fireworks but, then again, you can only go extinct once. Tickets »